LPL Financial Welcomes Northern Plains Financial

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , announced today that financial advisors with Northern Plains Financial have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. They reported serving approximately $225 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Cetera.



Based in Grand Forks, N.D., the firm was founded in 2014 and is led by Michael Elsberry, CFP®, CRPC®, who has nearly 20 years of experience in financial services. In 2021, he was joined by his lifelong friend and fellow advisor Eric Carlson, who worked in commercial banking for 13 years before transitioning to financial advising. Together, they offer a full spectrum of financial planning and investment management services, with a niche serving those in the farming and ranching community, as well as business owners who love to hunt and fish.

“I enjoy working with folks who share my passion for the outdoors,” said Elsberry, an avid hunter who also raises mule deer for breeding stock. “It’s been rewarding to cultivate meaningful relationships with clients over the years as they pursue their version of financial freedom. We’ve found that our holistic approach to financial planning empowers clients to realize their unique financial goals through the implementation of tailored strategies.”

The Northern Plains Financial team, which also includes Branch Operations Manager Jerrilyn D. Walstad and support staff members Amy Nygaard and Jamie Blodgett, turned to LPL for more extensive resources, custom solutions and differentiated service experiences.

“In our quest for a partner that mirrors our commitment to providing exceptional experiences and putting clients’ best interests first, LPL emerged as the clear choice,” Elsberry said. “We are thrilled to be part of the LPL family and to offer our clients the extensive resources and support that come with it. We believe that LPL’s self-clearing platform, consolidated client statements and user-friendly online tools will greatly benefit our clients.”

Elsberry added speed and efficiency were key considerations when searching for a new partner, which they found in the LPL platform.

“We look forward to quicker return times for tasks like account openings,” he added. “And since we manage our own investments—including designing, monitoring and rebalancing client portfolios—having one platform to allow us to do discretionary trading will be very helpful. Ultimately, this move will allow us to provide our clients with the highest level of service.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We welcome Michael, Eric and the rest of the Northern Plains Financial team to the LPL community and look forward to supporting their continued growth and success. As a partner with scale, LPL invests in innovative capabilities and strategic resources designed to help advisors differentiate their business and add value for their clients.”

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2023.

