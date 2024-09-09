GM Junk Removal Celebrates 3rd Year in Business and 1,000th Customer

Frederick County, Maryland, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GM Junk Removal, a locally-owned junk removal company in Maryland, is proud to announce the celebration of 3 years in business and serving its 1,000th customer. This impressive achievement showcases the company’s steadfast dedication to providing reliable and cost-effective junk removal to the residents of Frederick.

With same-day or next-day appointments available and a selection of trusted junk hauling services, GM Junk Removal offers efficient and eco-friendly junk removal in Frederick, MD, at a fair and affordable price. The company is excited about reaching this business milestone and is passionate about continuing to provide exceptional personalized services with the hope to soon serve another 1000 satisfied customers.

“There are many junk removal franchises out there, but there’s only one GM Junk Removal,” said a spokesperson for GM Junk Removal. “On the day of your appointment, we’ll use our junk removal process to get rid of your junk fast without giving you a headache. Simply accept our upfront service quote, and before you know it, our crew will be hauling all your junk out the door. Once we’ve loaded it onto our truck, we’ll accept your payment before making a fast departure. We are eco-friendly, so we will recycle and donate as much junk as we can before discarding the rest.”

GM Junk Removal has become locally renowned for its effective and environmentally friendly junk removal in Frederick County, md. Prioritizing the use of local resources to donate usable items and recycling centers to ensure unnecessary waste is kept from the landfill, the junk removal specialists dispose of the junk, debris, and trash that is left.

Whether home or business owners require help with bulky and heavy items or need their apartment cleaned out, GM Junk Removal offers a variety of highly rated services, including:

Junk Removal: From furniture and appliances to toys, old decorations, and yard debris, the junk removal experts are skilled in safe and efficient heavy lifting and transportation of unwanted trash and junk.

Hoarding Cleanout: GM Junk Removal understands the difficulty of addressing a hoarding situation and endeavors for its trained team to employ a compassionate and respectful approach during the entire hoarding cleanout to ensure cleanliness and space are restored in a home.

Construction Debris Removal: With experience cleaning up commercial worksites and hauling debris for contractors, such as insulation, flooring, roofing, and lumber, the top junk removal company works quickly and thoroughly to complete the job in a timely fashion.

Furniture Removal: Whether individuals need furniture removal at home, at a business, or in another cluttered space, GM Junk Removal is capable of removing all different types of furniture, including tables, desks, wardrobes, entertainment centers, and dressers.

From general household junk to commercial debris, GM Junk Removal has earned a remarkable reputation for customizing its large range of services to meet each customer’s individual junk removal needs.

GM Junk Removal invites residents in the Frederick, MD, area to fill out the convenient contact form via its website, contact its friendly team for a quote, or schedule junk removal services today.

About GM Junk Removal

GM Junk Removal is a locally owned and operated junk hauling company based in Frederick, MD, that is committed to offering residents the fastest and most affordable junk removal and cleanout services. With a professional crew, guaranteed quick turnaround, and the most cost-effective prices, GM Junk Removal delivers reliable and eco-friendly junk removal in Maryland.

To learn more about GM Junk Removal and its recent celebration of its 3rd year in business and 1,000th customer, please visit the website at https://gmjunk.com/.

