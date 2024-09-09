Applied and Applied Client Network Kick Off Their Award-Winning Applied Net Conference

Chicago, IL., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® and the Applied Client Network today kicked off its annual Applied Net® conference at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville. From September 9 to September 12, 4,000 plus attendees will participate in more than 250 education sessions, industry roundtables and networking opportunities, and will get an insider’s look at new products and innovation across the growing Applied®, EZLynx® and Ivans® portfolios.

“Applied Net is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to network and collaborate with industry peers,” said Brian Langerman, Chief Executive Officer, Applied Client Network. “We are excited to be in Nashville together to learn about what’s next for Applied, Applied Client Network and the broader insurance industry.”

Applied Net 2024 promises inspiring keynote presentations, informative educational sessions, and exhibitors from across the insurance industry. Keynote speakers will provide unique perspectives and strategies on teamwork and technology innovation and how they create opportunities to step into the digital growth era of insurance.

Taylor Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Systems, will discuss strategic initiatives like Applied’s recent acquisition of insurance-focused AI company Planck and announce new Applied products that will accelerate the next generation of insurance.

Brian Langerman, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Client Network, will share his perspective and insights on how Applied Client Network is an essential resource for Applied users to make the most of their technology investment and the opportunity its new Alliances will provide to members.

Anupam Gupta, Chief Product Officer of Applied Systems, will explore the future of connected and intelligent policy workflows, bringing to life near-term Applied product focus areas across the Benefits, Personal and Commercial Lines spaces and beyond.

Kara Harris-Crowell, Sr. Vice President of Sales Enablement and Solution Consulting of Applied Systems, will talk through Applied’s latest product innovations and how these solutions create greater connectivity and efficiency for Applied’s customers.

Trevor Bunker, Chief Customer Officer of Applied Systems, will explore Applied’s focus on digital adoption and the new opportunities and return for agencies adopting new Applied Epic ® innovation.

innovation. Admiral William McRaven, retired US Navy Four-Star Admiral and the former Chancellor of the University of Texas System, will be returning as the featured keynote speaker at Applied Net 2024 to deliver what’s sure to be another awe-inspiring talk based on his latest book, The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy).

“Insurance is stepping into its next generation, which brings with it exciting new opportunities for the insurance industry to leverage technologies like Artificial Intelligence to create better experiences, deliver more powerful insights and make the industry better for all who interact with it,” said Taylor Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, Applied Systems. “We are excited to come together at Applied Net 2024 and share our latest investments in the digital roundtrip of insurance.”

