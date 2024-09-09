EZLynx Announces Latest Innovation Across Product Portfolio

Lewisville, TX., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx®, an Applied™ company, today announced increased investment and innovation across its EZLynx product portfolio at Applied Net® 2024. The latest advancements in the EZLynx portfolio enable agents to accelerate growth by enhancing the customer experience with interactive personal lines proposals and quote by text, enabling data-driven sales and book of business growth decisions with interactive reporting, and increasing servicing productivity through automation.

Advancements to the EZLynx portfolio include:

Interactive Personal Lines Proposals: Share quote proposals with clients, including recommended coverage and premium options, directly within an agency’s customer portal. Insureds can accept or request policy changes, triggering task creation within the agency management system so agents can quickly follow up and close more business, faster.

Share quote proposals with clients, including recommended coverage and premium options, directly within an agency’s customer portal. Insureds can accept or request policy changes, triggering task creation within the agency management system so agents can quickly follow up and close more business, faster. Custom Keywords for Quote by Text: Designate an agency-specific keyword for clients to text and initiate the automated quoting process, enabling agents to differentiate their business while attracting texting-savvy customers.

Designate an agency-specific keyword for clients to text and initiate the automated quoting process, enabling agents to differentiate their business while attracting texting-savvy customers. Sales Performance Dashboard: Leverage key performance metrics like premium sold by producers, premium sold by line of business, largest opportunities and the return on marketing spend to make data-driven decisions for top-line growth.

Leverage key performance metrics like premium sold by producers, premium sold by line of business, largest opportunities and the return on marketing spend to make data-driven decisions for top-line growth. Next Generation EZLynx Reporting: Loading up to 50% faster, gain actionable book of business insights faster with the new EZLynx Reporting & Analytics™ platform that includes real-time, interactive visual data dashboards with nearly 30 reports of common use cases, including cross-selling opportunities, change requests, quote details, and coverage details for Personal Home & Auto, enabling agents to better understand their business, customers, and carrier relationships.

Coming out of the EZLynx AI Lab, the latest capabilities of the EZLynx Virtual Assistant (EVA) include:

EVA Account Summarization: Receive summaries of emails, texts, and agent notes with recommended next steps for selling and servicing based on the findings, saving agents time previously spent reading and analyzing while enabling faster customer service.

Receive summaries of emails, texts, and agent notes with recommended next steps for selling and servicing based on the findings, saving agents time previously spent reading and analyzing while enabling faster customer service. EVA Prospect Policy Assist: Auto-fill data extracted from a prospect’s existing PDF policy directly into EZLynx Management System™ to begin a new quote, eliminating manual data entry so agents can quote and win business more quickly.

Auto-fill data extracted from a prospect’s existing PDF policy directly into EZLynx Management System™ to begin a new quote, eliminating manual data entry so agents can quote and win business more quickly. EVA Product Assistance: Ask EVA a product question about EZLynx workflows and get step-by-step instructions and links to the most relevant learning resources, making it easier to unlock the full potential of EZLynx.

These innovations build on recent enhancements to the EZLynx Agency Management System, which is designed to drive growth and retention with automated commercial cross-sell insights and renewal management.

“EZLynx is committed to continued innovation so we can solve our agency partners’ most pressing problems,” said Michael Streit, general manager, EZLynx. “Our latest capabilities are aimed to make the end-to-end policy lifecycle easier with a single platform that empowers agents to win and retain more business while removing time, cost, friction and poor client experiences.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the US.

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 20,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than eight million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.