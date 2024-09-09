Grön Debuts MEGAs in New Jersey

MEGAs, Grön’s High-Dose Gummies, Offer 100mg THC Per Package for The Perfect On-The-Go Edible







PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), the Mother of All Edibles, founded by Christine Apple, the acclaimed woman-led producer of innovative, handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles, today announces the launch of their MEGAs across the state of New Jersey. This news comes on the heels of several MEGA launches across the U.S., including Ohio and Missouri.

The MEGA is the perfect grab-and-go edible, consisting of two gummy pucks, each of which consists of five 10mg tearaway slices totaling 100mg of THC per package. The tearaway design lets consumers easily customize their dosage to fit their consumption preferences. The MEGA launch in New Jersey will feature four distinct and delicious flavors and ratios: Cherry Limeade (indica), Lemonade (sativa), Blackberry (sleepy indica 1:1 CBN/THC), and Blue Razzleberry (daytime sativa 1:1 CBG/THC). Grön’s MEGA gummies feature effect-driven cannabinoid ratios, with Blue Razzleberry providing a functional daytime boost and Blackberry offering a relaxing nighttime experience. Grön’s MEGA gummies are gluten-free, soy-free, and contain a full spectrum of cannabinoids.

“We launched in New Jersey in January of this year, and over the past eight months, we have been met with such open arms,” said Christine Apple, Founder and CEO of Grön. “Our Sugar-Coated Pearls have become a fan favorite in the state, so bringing MEGAs with higher dosing options for our New Jersey consumers was a must.”

Grön’s Sugar-Coated Pearls and MEGAs are available statewide at most New Jersey cannabis retailers, including Zen Leaf , MPX NJ , Curaleaf , The Cannabist , Nova Farms , and Aunt Mary’s . You can find a location closest to you by using their store locator .

About Grön

Grön is one of North America’s largest producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of seasoned executives, chocolatiers, and confectioners come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. Product offerings include Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGAs, cannabis-infused chocolate, and Pips. Since inception, Grön has led the cannabis edibles category with a vast selection of expanding product lines. Though our foundation is artisan chocolate, product innovation continues to shape our offerings in markets hungry for something new. Grön cannabis edibles are available in Arizona, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and across Canada, with multiple new markets added by the end of 2024. For more information, visit www.eatgron.com .

