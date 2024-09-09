College of Professional Studies at Syracuse University and MedCerts Collaborate to Offer Innovative Education and Career Development Opportunities

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College of Professional Studies at Syracuse University and MedCerts proudly announce a new partnership focused on delivering innovative, accessible learning opportunities. Together, they will introduce specialized programs in the healthcare and information technology spaces tailored to meet the demands of today's workforce.

According to the Center for Health Workforce Studies, Syracuse, like many regions, is experiencing significant challenges in maintaining an adequate healthcare workforce. With this in mind, MedCerts and the College of Professional Studies have come together to introduce novel and specialized programs in the healthcare and information technology spaces - tailored specifically to meet the demands of today’s workforce. These new programs, which include MedCerts’ Healthcare IT Technician, Electronic Health Records Specialist and Medical Billing Specialist certification training programs, are precisely designed to equip individuals who have a high school diploma with the skills needed to secure stable and well compensated jobs in these in-demand fields.

This partnership aligns with the College of Professional Studies' mission to serve both the population and institutions in Central New York by providing new pathways for education and career development. MedCerts hopes to expand its reach to more students and strengthen the workforce in the New York area.

"Our collaboration with the College of Professional Studies at Syracuse University isn't just about offering programs; it's about creating pathways to success for students in high-demand fields," says Robert Hiller, director of Academic Partnerships at MedCerts. "Through this partnership, our focus is on providing practical skills for success in today's job market and about making education accessible and impactful for everyone involved."

These programs will be offered through the Office of Professional Acceleration and Microcredentials at the College of Professional Studies and provide students with targeted, hands-on training in high-demand fields. Students who complete these programs will also receive a co-branded digital badge that utilizes blockchain technology to help employers quickly verify skills and education.

"We are excited to partner with MedCerts so that we can bring these professional competencies to our community," says Arthur Thomas, executive director of the Office of Professional Acceleration and Microcredentials in the College of Professional Studies at Syracuse University. “This partnership demonstrates the College of Professional Studies' commitment to delivering high-quality, relevant education that prepares students for success in today's competitive job market.”

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied healthcare and IT. MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, animations, and more. In 2023, MedCerts launched its Partner Solutions brand focused on building partnerships to bridge the gap between our students, job seekers, employers, higher education institutions and workforce agencies. This new brand includes several partnership models, including recruitment, reseller, content licensing options and more.

Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and upskilled more than 100,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with over 400 American Job Centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. For more information on MedCerts, visit medcerts.com. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com.

About the College of Professional Studies

The College of Professional Studies is a global, inclusive and future-facing college, providing access to diverse students and learners seeking a Syracuse University degree, credential, certificate, or education experience.