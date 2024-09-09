Ultimate Medical Academy Hosts Commencement for Thousands of Graduates Entering Healthcare Workforce

Tampa, Fla., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a non-profit higher education institution with the mission of equipping and empowering students to excel in healthcare careers, will celebrate the achievements of its newest graduating class at a commencement ceremony on Saturday, September 14 at 10:30 a.m. in Tampa’s Yuengling Center. The ceremony honors students who complete their programs between April 29, 2024 and September 29, 2024.

While the commencement will be held in person for more than 750 UMA graduates, other students and their families who completed their studies online with UMA are invited to participate in the live-streamed ceremony. Guests attending to celebrate the graduates do not require registration or tickets.

Four-time Olympian, 2008 Olympic bronze medalist and cancer survivor, Chaunté Lowe, will deliver the commencement address for UMA graduates. Lowe became famous for her decision to train for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics while undergoing chemotherapy and double mastectomy for breast cancer. Her resilience is impactful in her own life and inspiring to those who hear her speak.

“I’m deeply honored to be chosen as the keynote speaker at UMA’s Fall Commencement ceremony,” Lowe said. “My journey has taught me the power of resilience and determination. I hope to inspire UMA graduates to face their own challenges with courage and to never give up on their dreams.”

The demand for skilled healthcare professionals continues to surge, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasting nearly 17 million job openings in the industry between 2021 and 2031. UMA plays a pivotal role in addressing this pressing need by equipping students with the requisite skills for various allied health roles, including patient care technicians, ultrasound technicians, medical office personnel, pharmacy technicians, healthcare accountants, health information technologists and more.

“The upcoming commencement is a special opportunity to celebrate UMA students for their academic achievements,” said UMA President Thomas Rametta. “So many of our students show tremendous dedication to fulfilling their dreams and pursuing their coursework, all while caring for families and working full-time. Their perseverance and sacrifices are truly commendable. As they step into their careers, they are not just fulfilling their dreams but also filling critical roles in the healthcare industry. Allied healthcare professionals are essential and healthcare providers rely on the ranks of allied health staff to take blood pressure readings, to conduct blood samples, to staff pharmacies, to drive ambulances and help organize healthcare accounting and much more. These graduates are joining a healthcare system that very much needs their talents and skills.”

While commencement signifies the culmination of academic endeavors, UMA remains committed to supporting its graduates beyond graduation day. Through strategic partnerships with healthcare employers nationwide, UMA facilitates career opportunities for its alumni. Career Services advisors offer personalized assistance, aiding graduates in securing positions aligned with their qualifications and providing ongoing support with resume refinement and interview preparation. These services extend throughout the professional journeys of all UMA alumni, ensuring their continued success in the evolving healthcare landscape.

For additional information on UMA’s 2024 Fall Commencement, visit https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/students/commencement/ . Or to learn more about UMA’s healthcare programs, visit https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/ .

About Ultimate Medical Academy:

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida, and operating for 30 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has 90,000+ alumni and 15,000+ students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.ABHES.org ). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu

