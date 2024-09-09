Harvia Plc's financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2025

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, September 9, 2024 at 4.00 p.m. EEST





Harvia will publish its financial statements for 2024 and interim reports in 2025 as follows:

13 February 2025 Financial statements bulletin for 2024

7 May 2025 January−March 2025 interim report

7 August 2025 Half-year (January−June) 2025 financial report

6 November 2025 January−September 2025 interim report

Harvia’s electronic annual report which contains the complete Financial Statements 2024, will be published during the week starting 10 March 2025 (week 11/2025).

Harvia’s Annual General meeting will be held on 8 April 2025 at 10.00 a.m. in Helsinki. Exact location will be announced later.





Further information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel: +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 150.5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs over 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com



