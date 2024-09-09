U.S. Endoscopy Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Emergence of Endoscopic Bariatric Surgeries Contributes to Market Growth

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Endoscopy Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Endoscopes, Endoscopes Visualization Components), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. endoscopy devices market size was estimated at USD 21.07 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing number of healthcare centers, such as hospitals, oncology specialty clinics, and cancer centers, contributed to the growing demand for endoscopy devices in the U.S. The rising prevalence of cancer and cancer-related mortality drives the need for endoscopic procedures with enhanced visualization.







Technological advancements in minimally invasive surgeries have driven the demand for endoscopy procedures, with capsule endoscopes and robot-assisted endoscopy significantly increasing the need for minimally invasive endoscopic surgeries. Continuous growth in the U.S. market is fueled by advancements in minimally invasive surgeries and the introduction of new products. For instance, in October 2023, Olympus Corporation, a MedTech company, launched its next-generation EVIS X1 endoscopy system to visualize the GI tract.



Furthermore, the emergence of endoscopic bariatric surgeries, such as endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, has contributed to market growth. This non-surgical procedure, which uses sutures to restructure the stomach and reduce its size by 70.0%, offers promising weight loss results. The minimally invasive nature and affordable pre- and post-procedure costs of endoscopy devices in the country are major factors anticipated to boost the market growth. For instance, according to an article published by Surgery for Obesity and Related Diseases in February 2024, a total number of 280,000 metabolic and bariatric surgeries were performed in 2022.



Moreover, a growing number of product approvals or clearance and innovations in imaging technology are facilitating the trend of new product launches, enhancing the precision & effectiveness of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. For instance, in August 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation received 510(k) clearance for its EXALT Model B Bronchoscope from the U.S. FDA. This single-use bronchoscope is designed for bedside procedures in Operating Rooms (OR) and Intensive Care Units (ICU), addressing the need for safer alternatives to reusable devices.



Recent technological advancements in endoscopy have increased their demand in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and clinics, driving the disposable endoscopes' demand. The applications of disposable endoscopy are widening rapidly. Various types of disposable endoscopes are now available and used in numerous specialties, including ENT, laparoscopy, gynecology, arthroscopy, gastroenterology, urology, and proctoscopy.

As the market progresses, endoscopic systems are expected to become more integrated and efficient, providing better diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities. Customized solutions combining standard and private-label products would allow manufacturers to rapidly respond to market needs and develop advanced endoscopic technologies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $21.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered United States



Companies Featured

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc.)

Stryker Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Medtronic

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Olympus Corporation (Olympus)

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Richard Wolf GmbH

Cook Medical

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Endoscopy Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. Orthopedic digit implants: Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Case Study Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Endoscopy Devices Market Segment Analysis, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. U.S. Endoscopy Devices market, by product, 2018 to 2030

4.5. Endoscopes

4.6. Endoscopy Visualization Systems

4.7. Endoscopy Visualization Components

4.8. Operative Devices



Chapter 5. U.S. Endoscopy Devices Market Segment Analysis, By End-use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. End-use Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. U.S. Endoscopy Devices Market, by end-use, 2018 to 2030

5.5. Hospitals

5.6. Outpatient facilities

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2. Company Categorization

6.3. Company Profiles

6.3.1. Company overview

6.3.2. Financial performance

6.3.3. Product benchmarking

6.3.4. Strategic initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5edeyn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment