China Management Consulting Industry Research Report 2024 Featuring McKinsey & Co, Boston Consulting Group, Accenture (China), and Alliance PKU Management Consultants

Industry revenue has grown at a CAGR of 5.2 % over the past five years, to reach an estimated $39.2bn in 2024.



The Management Consulting industry was established in China more than two decades ago. However, the industry is still small scale compared with equivalent industries in many other countries. Although many traditional Chinese theories exist on management philosophy, they have not generally been applied to businesses. Marketing, rather than business management, initially prompted the establishment of consulting firms in China. Companies began to actively absorb marketing and management theories from the West once they realized that effective marketing and management consulting services effective marketing and management consulting services could generate large profits.

The management consulting industry is developing rapidly due to increased market demand With the continuous growth of the Chinese economy and the increasing demand from enterprises to improve management efficiency and reduce costs, the market size of the management consulting industry is growing rapidly, providing a broad development space for management consulting companies.



Trends and Insights

The market size is relatively small due to its short development time.

Chinese enterprises do not attach enough importance to management consulting, and large enterprises will conduct management consulting. Enterprise management consulting is expected to generate the largest share of industry revenue.

Enterprises spend money on consulting for better development. The level of regional economic development affects industrial operations.

Industry operations are mainly concentrated in economically developed and coastal provincial areas, like Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Beijing, Guangdong and Shandong. Consulting companies must have their knowledge products and systems.

These can solve practical problems if they are tenable and recognized by customers in practical applications.

The increasing demand for management consulting in enterprises will promote industry development

With the continuous growth of the Chinese economy and the increasing demand from enterprises to improve management efficiency and reduce costs, the market size of the management consulting industry will grow rapidly, providing broad development space for management consulting companies.

