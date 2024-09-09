American Rebel Light Beer Completes Initial Production Run of 12oz and “Tall Boy” 16oz Cans

Nashville, TN, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), the creator of American Rebel Beer ( www.americanrebelbeer.com ), and branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, announced the completion of its initial full production run of American Rebel Light 12oz and “Tall Boy” 16oz cans for distribution. American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic light lager.



The Company is processing initial stocking orders from distributors Best Brands in Tennessee, Missouri Eagle in Missouri and Dichello in Connecticut. Reorders are being aggregated for Ohio’s Bonbright and Kansas’s Standard Beverage. Shipments are scheduled to begin September 9, 2024.

“The initial full production of our premium domestic light lager American Rebel Light Beer is a crucial milestone for American Rebel,” said Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel. “American Rebel Light meets the demand for a premium domestic light lager that represents the Patriotic, God-fearing values shared by the American Rebel consumer. Demand from on and off premise customers within our existing coverage areas has been strong and we look forward to future announcements as we add distribution partners in additional territories and grow our national footprint.”

On August 27, 2024, the company announced the hiring of Beer Industry Veteran James “Todd” Porter as President of American Rebel Beverages, LLC to Lead Expansion of American Rebel Light Beer.

American Rebel Light is produced in partnership with AlcSource, the largest integrated provider of beverage development, sourcing, and production solutions in the U.S.

For an updated list of locations featuring American Rebel Light, visit www.americanrebelbeer.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com and www.americanrebelbeer.com . For investor information, visit www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued increase in revenues, actual receipt of funds under the Reg A Offering, effects of the offering on the trading price of our securities, implied or perceived benefits resulting from the receipt of funds from the offering, actual launch timing and availability of American Rebel Beer, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

