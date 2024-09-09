Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 36 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 30/8/2024 212,987 550.59 117,268,585 Monday, 2 September 2024 1,600 582.90 932,640 Tuesday, 3 September 2024 1,600 583.99 934,384 Wednesday, 4 September 2024 1,800 581.07 1,045,926 Thursday, 5 September 2024 1,700 582.23 989,791 Friday, 6 September 2024 1,700 576.31 979,727 In the period 2/9/2024 - 6/9/2024 8,400 581.25 4,882,468 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 6/9/2024 221,387 551.75 122,151,053 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,832,313 treasury shares corresponding to 7.33% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

