Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 36 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 30/8/2024
|212,987
|550.59
|117,268,585
|Monday, 2 September 2024
|1,600
|582.90
|932,640
|Tuesday, 3 September 2024
|1,600
|583.99
|934,384
|Wednesday, 4 September 2024
|1,800
|581.07
|1,045,926
|Thursday, 5 September 2024
|1,700
|582.23
|989,791
|Friday, 6 September 2024
|1,700
|576.31
|979,727
|In the period 2/9/2024 - 6/9/2024
|8,400
|581.25
|4,882,468
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 6/9/2024
|221,387
|551.75
|122,151,053
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,832,313 treasury shares corresponding to 7.33% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
