Integrated Marine Automation System Business Research Report 2023-2030: Growth in Autonomous Vessel Operations Spurs Growth, Increased Demand for Real-Time Data Analytics

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integrated Marine Automation System - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Integrated Marine Automation System was estimated at US$8.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$16.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Integrated marine automation systems (IMAS) are advanced technological solutions that centralize the control and monitoring of various shipboard systems, including navigation, engine management, power distribution, and safety systems. These systems are essential for modern vessels, where the complexity of operations and the need for efficiency and safety are paramount.

By integrating multiple subsystems into a single platform, IMAS enable seamless communication and coordination between different onboard systems, reducing the workload for crew members and minimizing the risk of human error. This integration not only improves operational efficiency but also enhances the safety and reliability of marine operations. As the maritime industry continues to evolve, with increasing emphasis on automation and digitalization, the role of integrated marine automation systems in supporting these advancements is becoming increasingly critical.



How Are Technological Innovations Shaping the Integrated Marine Automation System Market?



Technological innovations are significantly influencing the integrated marine automation system market, particularly through the adoption of advanced sensors, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI). The integration of AI into IMAS is enabling the development of more intelligent and autonomous vessels, capable of making real-time decisions and optimizing operations without human intervention. Advanced sensor technologies are improving the accuracy and reliability of data collected from various shipboard systems, allowing for more precise monitoring and control.

The use of big data analytics is also enhancing the capabilities of IMAS, enabling ship operators to analyze vast amounts of data and gain insights that can improve operational efficiency and reduce fuel consumption. Additionally, the rise of digital twins - virtual replicas of physical vessels - is allowing for the simulation and optimization of ship performance, further enhancing the functionality of integrated marine automation systems. These technological advancements are driving the development of more sophisticated and capable IMAS, which are increasingly being adopted across the maritime industry.



Why Is There an Increasing Demand for Integrated Marine Automation Systems in the Maritime Industry?



The demand for integrated marine automation systems is growing rapidly in the maritime industry due to the increasing complexity of modern vessels and the need to comply with stringent safety and environmental regulations. As ships become larger and more technologically advanced, the need for integrated systems that can provide seamless control over multiple functions is becoming more critical. The push towards autonomous and semi-autonomous vessels is also driving demand for IMAS, as these systems are essential for enabling the level of automation and remote operation required for these next-generation ships.

Additionally, the growing focus on fuel efficiency and emissions reduction is leading shipping companies to adopt IMAS that can optimize route planning and engine performance, helping them to meet regulatory requirements and reduce operating costs. The increased emphasis on crew safety and training is another factor contributing to the demand for IMAS, as these systems provide enhanced situational awareness and decision support, reducing the likelihood of accidents and improving overall operational safety.



What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Integrated Marine Automation System Market?



The growth in the integrated marine automation system market is driven by several factors that are shaping the future of maritime operations. One of the primary drivers is the increasing adoption of automation technologies, which require integrated systems to function effectively. The global push towards maritime safety and environmental sustainability is also a key factor, as shipping companies seek to comply with international regulations and reduce their environmental impact through more efficient and safer operations.

The rising demand for autonomous and remotely operated vessels is further driving the adoption of IMAS, as these systems are essential for enabling the complex control and monitoring capabilities required for such vessels. Additionally, the growing emphasis on operational efficiency and cost reduction in the shipping industry is leading companies to invest in IMAS that can optimize fuel consumption, reduce maintenance costs, and improve overall fleet management. These factors, combined with ongoing technological advancements and the increasing digitalization of maritime operations, are expected to drive continued growth in the integrated marine automation system market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Remotely-Operated Integrated Marine Automation System segment, which is expected to reach US$8.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.2%. The Partial Automation Integrated Marine Automation System segment is also set to grow at 9.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $2.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.3% CAGR to reach $2.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ABB Group, Api Marine Inc., Consilium AB, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 229 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Integrated Marine Automation System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Autonomous Vessel Operations Spurs Demand for Integrated Marine Automation Systems

Advances in AI-Powered Navigation Systems Propel the Expansion of the Marine Automation Market

Increased Demand for Real-Time Data Analytics Strengthens the Business Case for Marine Automation Integration

Digitalization of Maritime Operations Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Automation Solutions

Need to Sustain Growth Through Enhanced Cybersecurity Measures Boosts the Marine Automation Market

Environmental Regulations Are Shaping System Requirements and Fueling Demand for Compliant Automation Solutions

The Integration of IoT in Marine Systems Generates Increased Demand for Smart and Connected Automation Solutions

Development of Predictive Maintenance Features in Automation Systems Spurs Market Growth

Improved Fuel Efficiency and Emission Controls Expand Market Potential for Integrated Marine Automation Systems

Growing Focus on Crew Safety and Reduction of Human Error Drives Adoption of Automation Systems

Evolution of Hybrid and Electric Propulsion Systems Highlights the Need for Advanced Marine Automation

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Group

Api Marine Inc.

Consilium AB

Honeywell International, Inc.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Marine Technologies, LLC.

Mtu Friedrichshafen GmbH

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Praxis Automation Technology B.V.

Siemens AG

Thales Group

Tokyo Keiki, Inc.

Wartsila Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ubp5za

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment