U.S. Aesthetic Medicine Market Report 2024-2030: Invasive Procedures, Non-invasive Procedures Size, Share & Trends Analysis

The U.S. aesthetic medicine market size is expected to reach USD 90.82 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4%

This growth can be attributed to increasing demand for minimally invasive/noninvasive procedures, which often have shorter recovery times and lower risks compared to surgical options. In addition, the growing acceptance of aesthetic procedures in mainstream culture, along with more accessible financing options, has contributed to the market expansion.







Furthermore, signs of aging, such as wrinkles, sagging skin due to decreased facial elasticity, and dark spots, typically appear between the ages of 25 & 30 and become more prominent from 30 to 65. Hence, the large demographic showing various signs of aging, is expected to boost the demand for aesthetic treatments in the U.S. The chart below illustrates the number of botulinum toxin and soft tissue filler procedures performed across age groups in the U.S. in 2020. It reveals that the adoption of aesthetic procedures rises significantly with age.



Moreover, growth can be attributed to growing awareness & acceptance of aesthetic treatments, which is evident through the increasing number of cosmetic clinics and providers. For instance, AnewSkin LLC inaugurated a new aesthetic clinic and medical spa in downtown DC in 2019. This prime location offered easy access to their various skin treatments and services. The company's success has boosted demand as it offers innovative procedures and personalized solutions tailored to the need of its clients.



U.S. Aesthetic Medicine Market Report Highlights

Based on procedure, the noninvasive procedures segment accounted for the largest market share of 54.9% in 2023. The growth can be attributed to the growing popularity of noninvasive procedures, which can be attributed to several factors, including the desire for quick & easy treatments and to avoid downtime.

Based on age, the 40-54 age segment accounted for the largest share in 2023 and is expected to witness the highest CAGR due to rising number of people seeking treatments to maintain their youthful appearance and address aging concerns.

Based on metropolitan cities, the others segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023 due to an increase in aesthetic procedures and a surge in the number of aesthetic clinics.

Product expansion is a key strategy employed by companies operating in the market to cater to diverse consumer needs and preferences.

Companies such as Allergan, AbbVie, and Galderma are at the forefront of this expansion, introducing a wide range of products such as Botox injections, soft tissue fillers, & chemical peels, which cater to the growing demand for enhancing physical appearance

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 102 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $37.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $90.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered United States





