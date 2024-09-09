Zenterra Developments Unveils Solana, Bringing 230 Condominium Homes to Langley’s Coveted Willoughby Heights Neighbourhood

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Zenterra Developments (Zenterra) unveiled Solana, a collection of 230 studio, 1 and 2-bedroom condominiums in Langley's coveted Willoughby Heights neighbourhood. Ranging from 450 to 950 square feet, Solana is phase one of a 12 acre community located in Willoughby Heights, where Zenterra has extensive expertise. Upon completion, the community will boast 850 homes with more than 90,000 square feet of both indoor and outdoor amenities.



Winner of the prestigious Haven Multi-Family Home Builder of the Year Award, Zenterra has been adding to the Fraser Valley’s housing continuum for over 25 years. With a portfolio of over 20 communities spanning over 70 acres, Zenterra has remained steadfast in its commitment to designing homes that are as unique as the folks that inhabit them. Locally owned and operated with a robust in-house team of market experts, Zenterra's comprehensive approach to home building is built on end-to-end support, with team members directly overseeing the development, sales, marketing, construction and homeowner care of each project; Solana is no exception and a project they are deeply proud of.

“Our team is thrilled to introduce Solana to the market and share a new way of living with the Fraser Valley - soft living,” explains Derek Fenton, Vice President Marketing and Sales, Zenterra Developments. “Soft living is a design philosophy that combines thoughtful aesthetics that enhance living spaces and green areas to promote mental well-being and community connection. We’re grateful for the Focus Architecture team’s contributions to bringing this vision to life.”

Designed by Focus Architecture, known for its work across the Fraser Valley, Solana will be as beautiful as it is practical, rising 6 storeys high. Similarly, its interiors will embody Zenterra’s soft living philosophy, offering residents the choice between two colour schemes, Sand and Slate, with flexible floor plans that make maximizing space effortless.

Among its amenities, Solana residents will have access to over 90,000 square feet of outdoor and indoor amenity space, comprised of playgrounds, table tennis facilities, and outdoor dining spots equipped with BBQ grills. Residents can also enjoy community gardens, a dedicated dog park, and various sports and leisure areas, such as a pickle-ball court, bocce court, a tranquil rock garden, and a healing sensory garden.

“Langley’s Willoughby area continues to be a highly desirable pocket of the Fraser Valley. With easy access to transit and all the city-like amenities one could want, Langley offers that perfect mix of urban living meets small-town hospitality,” adds Derek Fenton. “Solana will add a considerable amount of homes to Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood at a time when it needs it most. We can’t wait to introduce homebuyers to their new community.”

Sales for Solana are expected to start this Fall. To learn more about Zenterra Developments and register for updates on Solana, visit www.zenterra.ca/solana.

Amanda Breen

Talk Shop Media

(604) 738-2220

amanda.breen@talkshopmedia.com

About Zenterra Developments:

Established for more than 25 years, Zenterra Developments (Zenterra) is a fully integrated real estate development company overseeing every aspect of each project from start to finish. With over 95 award nominations and 35 wins, Zenterra is one of the largest multi-family home builders south of the Fraser River. Zenterra is locally-owned and operated and known for creating award-winning, uniquely designed and attainable multi-family homes in vibrant neighbourhoods across the Fraser Valley.