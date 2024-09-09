eQ Plc's Board of Directors has decided the record date and payment date of the second instalment of the dividend for 2023

eQ Plc stock exchange release

9 September 2024, at 5:00 p.m.

The Board of Directors of eQ Plc has on 9 September 2024 decided the record date and payment date of the second instalment of the dividend for 2023, on the basis of the authorization by the Annual General Meeting. The second instalment of the dividend is EUR 0.40. The second instalment of the dividend shall be paid to a shareholder who is registered in the shareholders’ register of eQ Plc maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the dividend record date 25 September 2024. The dividend payment date is 2 October 2024.

The Annual General Meeting of eQ Plc held on 21 March 2024 resolved that for 2023 a dividend of EUR 0.80 shall be paid in two instalments. The first instalment of EUR 0.40 per share was paid on 3 April 2024. The second instalment of EUR 0.40 per share was resolved to be paid in October 2024.

Additional information: Antti Lyytikäinen, CFO, tel. +358 9 6817 8741

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.2 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

