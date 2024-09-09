MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund Awards $100,000 to Families of Fallen Public Sector Heroes

Washington, D.C., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund has awarded over $100,000 in scholarships to 51 surviving children and spouses of public sector employees who died in the line of duty. This support aims to ease the financial burden of higher education for these families.

For the 2024-2025 academic year, funding has significantly increased, allowing more students to pursue their academic goals. Since 2001, the Memorial Scholarship Fund has granted over $1.5 million to more than 600 students across the country.

“We are proud to support the educational pursuits of families who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Deanna J. Santana, President of the MissionSquare Scholarship Fund. “By increasing our scholarship funding, we invest in the success of their loved ones and honor their sacrifices. We hope to provide greater opportunities for these families to achieve their educational goals and secure greater financial freedom.”

The MissionSquare Scholarship Fund scholarship awards are managed through partnerships with Scholarship America, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), and Concerns of Police Survivors, Inc. (COPS).

Recipients were selected based on qualifications such as financial need, academic success, leadership, honors, and work experience.

The 2024–2025 MissionSquare Scholarship Fund recipients are as follows:

Gabriella Ambelas of New York, DeSales University

Imani O. Armstrong of Ohio, Alabama State University

Noah Baity of South Carolina, Charleston Southern

Caroline Barber of Florida, University of North Florida

Olivia Barber of Florida, University of North Florida

Aaron Blount of Georgia, Howard University

Marissa Brake of California, CSU Chico

Miranda Brake of California, Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine

Ramon Caban of Florida, Florida International University

Jack Cicora of New York, Michigan State University

Emma Clardy of Massachusetts, Framingham State University

Eva Clardy of Massachusetts, Regis College

Lily Clardy of Massachusetts, Assumption University

Orlando Cordero of Puerto Rico, National University

Aliza DeVoe of Pennsylvania, West Chester University

Kensley Dickey of Tennessee, Columbia State Community College

Elizabeth Diebel of Florida, Florida Atlantic University

Gabrielle J. Eck of Kansas, Wichita State University

Carly Ferrugia of New York, St. John's University

Jocelyn Fontanez Rivera of Puerto Rico, Universidad Carlos Albizu

Rylee D. Fournier of California, University of La Verne

Frank Fouts of Illinois, University of Iowa

Bailey R. Fritz of Ohio, Youngstown State University

Avery Gaunt of Oregon, Montana State University

Jake Gaunt of Oregon, Arizona State University

Grady Gonsioroski of Montana, Montana Technological University

Lindsey Hamilton of Idaho, University of Arizona

Deanndra Jeanbaptiste of Florida, Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine

Natalie Jones of New York, Ithaca College

Kennedy Karriem of Arkansas, University of Central Arkansas

Jackson Lukas of Tennessee, Michigan State University

Alyssa McDuffie of Georgia, Western Governors University

Jack McNamara of New York, Eastern Kentucky University

Hayden Micun of Pennsylvania, Drexel University

Alexa Molloy of New York, Hofstra University

Isabella (Bella) Moya of Florida, Jacksonville University

Hannah Nunley of Ohio, University of Cincinnati

Ashlee Orr of Arizona, DeVry University

Ilia Ortiz-Colon of North Carolina, Wake Forest School of Medicine

Meghan Paidar of Minnesota, University of Wisconsin - La Crosse

Jostin Rasmussen of Washington, Washington State University

Jacob Rosenthal of Florida, Palm Beach State College

Paul Ruback of North Carolina, Paris Institute for Political Studies

Emily Russell of Louisiana, Southern Louisiana University

Ariana Salim-Johnson of Florida, UCF College of Medicine

Mark Scarbrough of Michigan, Lakeland University

Edward Singleton II of Illinois, DePaul University

Ryenn Sovich of Pennsylvania, Ursinus College

Kadence M. Stroble of New Mexico, University of the Southwest

Grace Tchoryk of Illinois, Carroll University

Emalie Wall of Texas, Amberton University

The MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund extends its profound gratitude to all its partners and donors whose generous contributions have made this possible. It is our mission to continue to make this meaningful impact on the lives of these families and many more in the future.

About the MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund

The MissionSquare Retirement Scholarship Fund is a 501(c)(3) public charity founded in 2001. Since its start, the Fund has provided over $1.5 million and awarded more than 600 scholarships to surviving children and spouses of fallen public sector employees from across the nation. Financial support for the scholarship is provided by individuals, foundations, and organizations.

About MissionSquare Retirement

MissionSquare Retirement is dedicated to guiding those who serve our communities toward a secure and confident financial future. Founded in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement is a financial services company with more than $78.5B assets under management and administration of 1.9 million participants.* Our commitment to delivering results-oriented retirement plans, education, investments, and personalized guidance sets us apart. For more information, visit www.missionsq.org or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

*As of June 30, 2024. Includes 457(b), 401(k), 403(b), Retirement Health Savings (RHS) plans, Employer Investment Program (EIP) plans, affiliated IRAs, and investment-only assets. Includes assets under administration and management by MissionSquare with its subsidiaries.

