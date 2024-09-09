Fathers Incorporated's Million Father March Raises Awareness of the Power of a Father's Presence to Their Child's Educational Journey

ATLANTA, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fathers Incorporated's Million Father March was designed in 2004 to promote and encourage father engagement in their children's education journey and to reshape the narrative that fathers are absent from important aspects of their children's lives, including school-related activities. This year's Million Father March theme, "The Power of Presence: Fathers Engaged in Education" emphasizes the significant role that fathers play in the lives of their children, especially the impact it has on their educational development. This year, 21 states are represented, featuring nearly 29,000 dads and impacting nearly 112,500 children, with the goal being to eventually get 1 million fathers to participate across the country in all 50 states.

"We developed the Million Father March to give fathers an opportunity to be seen, and to feel wanted, honored and supported," said Kenneth Braswell, CEO, Fathers Incorporated. "Through this initiative and many of our other programs, we urge fathers to not merely be present physically, but to also be involved actively in their children's lives. We stress to especially be attentive and participatory in every facet of their child's academic life, including attending parent-teacher conferences, volunteering at school events, assisting with homework, and tuning in to their child's daily academic experiences."

Research has consistently shown that children with involved fathers experience numerous benefits, including:

Because engaged fathers often provide guidance, support and motivation, their children are more likely to perform well in school, achieve higher grades, and have better attendance records. Enhanced emotional well-being: Fathers who are actively involved in their children’s lives offer emotional support and stability, fostering a sense of security and well-being in their children. They help build self-esteem and confidence, empowering children to face challenges with resilience.

Not only can involved and engaged fathers enhance the lives of their children, they can enhance their communities in countless ways but are often not asked or don't believe they are welcomed or needed. There are countless ways fathers make an impact and can make an impact for generations to come.

"Father involvement in school-related activities demonstrates to the child that education is valued, it inspires and encourages other fathers to do the same, creating a ripple effect of positive change and perception," said Braswell. "As a father myself, I know we bring unique skills, talents and perspectives to the school environment, and we have the power to help enhance the educational experience for all students while bridging the gap between home and school."

Fathers Incorporated invites interested schools, school systems, and organizations to sign up here for the 2024 Million Father March toolkit. There, they can get all the tools needed to successfully implement father-engagement initiatives at schools or in the community for the Million Father March on Friday, September 20th as well as tools for the "The Power of Presence" project that is designed to be implemented throughout the year. For more information reach out to info@fathersincorporated.com.

About Fathers Incorporated

Fathers Incorporated has an overall mission to improve the societal narrative and perception of fathers to ensure the definition of family includes fathers. Established in 2004, Fathers Incorporated has a unique seat at the national table, working with leaders in the White House, Congress, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Family Law, Business, Faith-based and the Responsible Fatherhood Movement. They work collaboratively with organizations around the country to identify and advocate for social and legislative changes that lead to healthy father involvement with children, regardless of the father's marital or economic status, or geographic location. Learn more at FathersIncorporated.com and PoppaUniversity.com.

