Spain Wind Farms Database 2024

This database provides comprehensive information on wind farms in Spain, encompassing a total of 1,514 entries. The data represents 31.59 GW of onshore and 18.74 GW of offshore wind capacity.
Onshore Market:
- Under Construction: 27 entries (1.42 GW)
- Operational: 1,392 entries (30.17 GW)
Offshore Market:
- Planned: 70 entries (18.65 GW)
- Approved: 1 entry (0.01 GW)
- Under Construction: 1 entry (0 GW)
- Operational: 5 entries (0.08 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
