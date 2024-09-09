Italy Wind Farms Database 2024

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.













This database offers a detailed overview of wind farms in Italy, comprising a total of 816 entries. The data covers 12.49 GW of onshore and 83.22 GW of offshore wind capacity.

This database is a valuable tool for understanding the wind energy landscape in Italy, providing key insights into both the current state and future potential of onshore and offshore wind power in the country.

Onshore Market:

Under Construction: 5 entries (0.17 GW)

5 entries (0.17 GW) Operational: 706 entries (12.32 GW)

Offshore Market:

Planned: 99 entries (83.19 GW)

99 entries (83.19 GW) Approved: 0 entries (0 GW)

0 entries (0 GW) Under Construction: 0 entries (0 GW)

0 entries (0 GW) Operational: 1 entry (0.03 GW)













Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fim5ma

