Drug Discovery Informatics Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2030 - Advances in Cloud-Based and SaaS Informatics Platforms Propel Growth in Collaborative Drug Development

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Discovery Informatics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Drug Discovery Informatics was estimated at US$2.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

This report offers key insights into the Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, highlighting the strong growth trajectory of the Software Component segment, which is projected to reach US$3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.9%. The Services Component segment is also expected to grow significantly, at a 9.5% CAGR over the next eight years.

The report provides a detailed regional analysis, noting that the U.S. market is estimated at $744.5 million in 2023, while China is forecasted to grow at a robust 7.9% CAGR, reaching $824.6 million by 2030. Additionally, growth trends in other key regions such as Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific are explored.

Reasons to purchase this report include access to a thorough market analysis, competitive insights, an understanding of future trends and drivers, and actionable insights for identifying new revenue opportunities. The report features comprehensive market data with independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2023 to 2030, in-depth regional analysis, and company profiles of major players like Certara USA, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., and Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc. Furthermore, buyers will receive complimentary updates for one year to stay informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Drug Discovery Informatics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Efficient Drug Development Processes Drives Growth in Drug Discovery Informatics Market

Advances in Computational Biology and AI Propel Adoption of Drug Discovery Informatics Solutions

Expansion of Genomics and Proteomics Research Spurs Demand for Drug Discovery Informatics Tools

Technological Innovations in High-Throughput Screening Set the Stage for Market Growth in Drug Discovery Informatics

Expansion of Informatics Solutions in Clinical Trials and Drug Development Spurs Demand for Advanced Tools

Technological Innovations in Molecular Modeling and Simulation Propel Adoption in Drug Discovery Informatics

Advances in Cloud-Based and SaaS Informatics Platforms Propel Growth in Collaborative Drug Development

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 29 Featured)

Certara USA, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.

Dassault Systemes

GVK Biosciences Pvt., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Novo Informatics Pvt., Ltd.

Openeye Scientific Software

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Schrodinger LLC

Selvita SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5cpyt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment