TNR, The Niche Research: Global Sustainable Agriculture Market By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region is projected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period (2024 – 2034)

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable agriculture focuses on farming practices that maintain the health of ecosystems, enhance soil fertility, and promote biodiversity while meeting the needs of current and future generations. The market for sustainable agriculture is rapidly growing as it addresses the environmental impact of traditional farming methods. This market encompasses practices like organic farming, agroforestry, and precision agriculture, which reduce chemical usage, conserve water, and improve crop resilience.

Today, sustainable agriculture is applied through techniques such as crop rotation, reduced tillage, and integrated pest management. These methods help in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, conserving natural resources, and promoting soil health. The increasing importance of sustainable agriculture is driven by the need to combat climate change, ensure food security, and preserve natural resources for future generations.

Sustainable Agriculture Financing in Brazil

Sustainable agriculture financing in Brazil is gaining momentum as the country prioritizes eco-friendly farming practices. Investments focus on integrating technologies that enhance productivity while preserving natural resources. Key sources of funding include government programs, private sector investments, and international grants. These financial initiatives support projects aimed at reducing deforestation, optimizing water use, and promoting soil conservation. Since 2015, the agriculture sector has issued green bonds worth $4.4 billion. When including bonds labelled as sustainable, this amount rises to $5.1 billion. Beyond these labels, another $4 billion in bonds is associated with agriculture, forestry, and bioenergy sectors.

The agricultural companies have issued five green bonds totalling $848 million. Unlocking the Potential of Green Investments for Agriculture in Brazil" investment plans that have been released in September 2020, estimates that Brazil’s agricultural investment potential could reach $163 billion (692 billion reais) by 2030.

The green bonds and loans pipeline in Brazil is growing, supported by recent local policy advancements that boost sustainable finance. Key measures to enhance the Brazilian market for sustainable bonds in agriculture include:

Disclosure of Eligibility Criteria: The Climate Bonds Standard released Agriculture Criteria in August 2020, outlining requirements for labeled issuances and establishing best practices.

Defined Transition Routes: The Climate Bonds Initiative has created a Transition Framework to guide sector-specific transition routes, including for agriculture and livestock.

The Climate Bonds Initiative has created a Transition Framework to guide sector-specific transition routes, including for agriculture and livestock. Rising Investor Interest: There is increasing demand for agricultural bonds, highlighting the need to educate investors about sector-specific opportunities and eligible projects.

Public Policy Support: The introduction of Fiagro (Investment Funds in Agro-industrial Productive Chains) and the integration of green finance into the Central Bank of Brazil's Sustainability Agenda reflect the crucial role of sustainable finance in agriculture.

Agriculture in Sovereign Bonds: Brazil's National Treasury is developing an ESG Framework and has indicated plans to issue its first labeled bonds in 2021.

Sustainable Agriculture Strategy In Canada

Food plays a crucial role in our daily lives, providing essential nutrients, fostering community, and driving economic growth. With the global population expected to hit 9.7 billion by 2050, Canada's role in ensuring food security is crucial. However, climate change is affecting food production through extreme weather events, impacting crops, livestock, and infrastructure. Recent examples include hurricane damage in Atlantic Canada, a severe drought in the west, and floods and fires in British Columbia.

To address these challenges, the Canadian government proposes developing a Sustainable Agriculture Strategy. This strategy aims to enhance the agriculture sector's environmental performance, support its long-term viability, and build on previous successes. It will focus on creating a resilient and innovative food system that balances environmental, social, and economic sustainability. By setting a clear path for collaborative action, the strategy will position Canada as a leader in sustainable agriculture and contribute to global food security while working towards a net-zero 2050.

Benefits of a Sustainable Agriculture Strategy-

A Sustainable Agriculture Strategy will help Canada meet its Paris Agreement commitments, aimed at limiting global warming to well below 2°C and striving for 1.5°C. This requires efforts across all sectors, including agriculture, to reduce GHG emissions and support the Global Methane Pledge. Canada is also preparing for the Global Biodiversity Framework negotiations, which will include targets for sustainable agriculture. Following these negotiations, Canada will have two years to develop a national biodiversity strategy. This strategy will enhance Canada's environmental and climate commitments, promote a sustainable agriculture sector, and support productivity to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal on Zero Hunger.

Global Sustainable Agriculture Market Players

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Bunge Limited

Cargill, Incorporated

Corteva Agriscience

Danone

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg Company

Kraft Heinz Company

Mars, Incorporated

Monsanto Company

Nestlé S.A.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Syngenta AG

The Coca-Cola Company

The Hershey Company

Unilever

Yara International ASA

Zoetis Inc.

Other Industry Participants

Global Sustainable Agriculture Market Segmentation

The global sustainable agriculture market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, which are further classified into regions and its respective countries:

Global Sustainable Agriculture Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)

Organic Farming

Aquaponics and Hydroponics

Agroforestry

Precision Farming

Urban Farming

Others

Global Sustainable Agriculture Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)

Crop Production

Forestry

Livestock Management

Horticulture

Aquaculture

Others

Global Sustainable Agriculture Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)

Commercial Farms

Research and Development

Government and NGOs

Agriculture Companies

Others

Global Sustainable Agriculture Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

