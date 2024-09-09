Bybit to Ignite Token 2049: A Web3 Powerhouse Takes Center Stage

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is set to ignite at Token 2049 Singapore, one of the largest and most anticipated gatherings for the blockchain industry. With a series of high-profile events and thought leadership initiatives, Bybit aims to solidify its position as a frontrunner in the evolving Web3 landscape.



Bybit's Booth at Token 2049

At Token 2049, Bybit will also have a prominent booth where visitors can engage with the Bybit team, learn about the latest Bybit products and services, and win exclusive Bybit merchandise. Visit the team at booth M50 to experience the Bybit difference firsthand.

A Web3 Visionary Takes the Lead

Ben Zhou, Co-Founder and CEO of Bybit, will be a key figure at the event. He is set to join a compelling panel discussion titled "From Racetrack to Cryptosphere: The DNA of Champions" on September 18th with panelists from Oracle Red Bull Racing (“ORBR”), Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions. Bybit has been the proud Principal Team Partner of ORBR since 2022. Joining the panel are ORBR F1 Drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. The panel will explore the dynamic convergence of innovation in motorsports and digital assets, connected in the spirit of sportsmanship and the race for perfection. Both in competitive spaces, Bybit and Oracle Red Bull Racing lead the charge with steadfast reliability and all-weather resilience in the quest for next-level performance.

The star-studded panel will share their insights on competing with the best of the best and what it takes to excel in their respective fields. Faced with and rising above constant challenges, the panelists will expand on the creative synergy that drives the partnership, making this session a must-attend for industry stakeholders and ORBR fans.

Additionally, on Thursday, September 19th, Zhou will participate in a panel discussion titled "Exchanges at the Helm: Driving Crypto from Niche to Mainstream." This panel will explore the crucial role of cryptocurrency exchanges in mainstream adoption and the challenges and opportunities they face in shaping the future of the industry.

Solana Breakpoint: A Pivotal Moment for Web3

Zhou will also be a featured panelist at Solana Breakpoint 2024, a premier event for developers, industry leaders, and the global community to explore the latest in the Solana ecosystem.

With Solana's rapid growth and increasing adoption, Solana Breakpoint is a pivotal event that hopes to offer unparalleled networking and learning opportunities. Zhou's participation underscores Bybit's commitment to the Solana ecosystem and its belief in the transformative potential of blockchain technology. Solana Breakpoint will take place on September 20th and 21st.

Forging Connections with Communities

Beyond thought leadership, Bybit will also host a series of client engagement events designed to foster community and strengthen relationships. These include:

Bybit x 1Token x SignalPlus: The Crypto Gala Night

Bybit x Solana x Blockchain for Good Alliance: Student Mixer Night

Bybit x ORBR x AOI: The Rise and Success of Data-Driven Art

Bybit x Hashed x Delphi x Pulsar: Floating high

In addition, Bybit will participate in meaningful networking experiences with top players in Web3, such as Mantle Mixer and Aptos Mixer. These events will provide opportunities for attendees to network, learn, and explore the latest trends in the blockchain and Web3 ecosystem.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

