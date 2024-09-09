RNA Therapeutics Market Size is expected to reach US$ 948 Million by 2031, Report by CoherentMI

Burlingame, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, RNA Therapeutics Market is estimated to value at US$ 2.5 Million in the year 2024 and is anticipated to reach US$ 948 Million by 2031, at a CAGR of 68% during forecast period 2024-2031. RNA therapeutics utilizes RNA interference and antisense technologies for modulating gene expression using RNA molecules. RNA therapeutics provides treatments for hereditary disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases. RNAi therapeutics is considered as one of the most promising areas of modern drug discovery. This is due to its ability to treat previously undruggable disease targets through selective silencing of gene expressions. Pharmaceutical companies are actively investing in RNAi therapeutics research to develop novel treatments for various chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative disorders etc.



Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024: US$ 2.5 Million Estimated Value by 2031: US$ 948 Million Growth Rate: Poised to grow at a CAGR of 68% Historical Data: 2019–2023 Forecast Period: 2024–2031 Forecast Units: Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: By Type of Modality, By Type of Molecule Geographies Covered: Global Growth Drivers: • Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Demanding Advanced Therapies • Growing Investments in RNA-based Research and Development Restraints & Challenges: • High Cost and Complexity of RNA-based Therapeutics

Market Dynamics:

The growing demand for precision medicine and increasing R&D investment are the major factors fueling the growth of the RNA therapeutics market. Precision medicine is an emerging approach for disease treatment and prevention that takes into account individual variability in genes, environment, and lifestyle for each person. It allows doctors and researchers to predict more accurately which treatment and prevention strategies for a particular disease will work in which groups of people. Thus, RNA therapeutics that offers highly targeted and personalized treatment is gaining more attention in the precision medicine domain. Furthermore, increasing funding from both private and public organizations has resulted in high investment in R&D by key market players, which is supporting the market growth.

Key Market Takeaways:

The RNA therapeutics market size was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 68% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This significant growth can be attributed to increasing success of mRNA vaccines and therapies in clinical trials.





By type of modality, RNA Therapeutics segment dominated the market in 2024 due to higher adoption of personalized mRNA cancer vaccines and gene therapies. Within this segment, replicating RNA (repRNA) sub-segment is expected to grow at a higher pace owing to capabilities of self-amplification.





Based on region, North America held the major share of RNA therapeutics market in 2024 due to strong presence of key pharma companies and favorable regulatory environment for novel drug development.





The key players operating in the global RNA therapeutics market include Alphavax, Arcturus Therapeutics, Atyr Pharma and Gritstone Bio among others. Strategic collaborations between big pharma and biotech firms are helping further clinical development of different RNA molecules.



Market Trends:

RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics holds promising potential to revolutionize the treatment of diseases. RNAi is an innate cellular mechanism involved in regulating gene expression. By exploiting this natural pathway with synthetic small interfering RNA (siRNA), it is possible to target and degrade specific messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules and thereby reduce the production of disease-associated proteins.

Several biopharmaceutical companies are engaged in developing RNAi therapeutics and have candidates in different stages of clinical trials for various diseases such as cancer, hepatitis, neurodegenerative diseases, and genetic disorders. For instance, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals commercialized the first-ever RNAi therapeutic called Onpattro in 2018, used for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Nucleoside-modified mRNA has gained attention as a safer and more sustainable approach for gene therapy compared to DNA or viral vectors. The non-integrating nature of mRNA makes it less likely to cause genomic alterations. Some companies such as Moderna, BioNTech, and CureVac are leveraging the potential of mRNA for delivering genetic instructions to produce therapeutic proteins inside patient cells.

Recent Developments:

In February 2023, Tevard Biosciences partnered with Vertex Pharmaceuticals to develop tRNA-based therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

In January 2024, Circular Genomics raised $8.3 million in series A funding for the world’s first circRNA-based clinical assay to improve depression treatment.

RNA Therapeutics Market Opportunities:

RNA Cell and Gene Therapy: RNA cell and gene therapy is one of the major market opportunities in the RNA therapeutics industry. RNA cell and gene therapy utilizes RNA-based molecules like mRNA and engRNA to target and modify specific cells and genes for treating various diseases. It offers more flexibility and safety compared to conventional gene therapy as RNA doesn't integrate into the host genome. Many biotech companies are developing innovative RNA cell and gene therapies for cancers, monogenic disorders, infectious diseases etc. For instance, Moderna is conducting clinical trials for personalized cancer mRNA vaccine and engRNA therapy for Fabry disease.

RNA Vaccines: RNA vaccines against infectious diseases and cancers have emerged as another big opportunity area. RNA vaccines help produce the immunogenic protein inside the body to elicit a strong immune response without the risk of infection. They can be designed and manufactured faster than conventional vaccines. Many players are developing self-amplifying mRNA vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, Zika virus etc. Biotech firms like CureVac, Translate Bio are also exploring RNA vaccines for various cancers. The success of COVID mRNA vaccines has further boosted interest and funding in this sector.

RNA Therapeutics Market Segmentation:

By Type of Modality RNA Therapeutics RNA Vaccines

By Type of Molecule Replicating RNA (repRNA) Self amplifying RNA (saRNA) Self activating RNA (sacRNA) Self activating mRNA (samRNA) Transfer RNA (tRNA)





