Mobile Virtual Network Operators Market to reach $146.31 billion by 2031, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile virtual network operators market, valued at $85.14 billion dollars in 2024, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to 146.31 billion dollars by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. The Mobile Virtual Network Operators are able to offer cost competitive data plans with reasonable pricing as they do not have standalone network infrastructure and ride on existing telco networks. They partner with mobile network operators and lease their network capacity at wholesale rates which allows MVNOs to price their offerings attractively. This has made MVNOs a popular choice for data centric consumers looking for value for money plans.



Market Dynamics:

The Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market is primarily driven by expanding telecom sector across the globe. Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) provide mobile services to consumers and businesses by using infrastructure and spectrum access from traditional Mobile Network Operators (MNOs). Thus, expanding telecom infrastructure is creating opportunities for MVNOs to establish their business. Furthermore, growing adoption of connectivity services due to rising internet penetration is another major factor fueling growth of the market. For instance, according to Worldwide Internet Statistics, global internet users reached 5.3 billion in 2022 which accounts for approximately 67% of world population.

Mobile Virtual Network Operators Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $85.14 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $146.31 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Service Type, By Operational Model, By End User: Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Emergence and spread of internet connectivity



• Growing demand for converged services from businesses Restraints & Challenges • High dependence on host networks



• Regulatory challenges in management of spectrum allocation

Market Trends:

Enterprise/Business MVNO trend is growing in the market. MVNOs play a vital role in providing affordable, reliable connectivity solutions to businesses through flexible plans and services. They help companies reduce infrastructure and spectrum costs as compared to setting up their own network while meeting specific business communication needs. Growing need for managing mobility costs is prompting enterprises to shift from traditional telcos to MVNO business models. Additionally, IoT MVNOs have emerged to address the connectivity requirements of Internet of Things devices. They provide tailored connectivity plans designed specifically for IoT solutions. This helps drive revenue streams from M2M/IoT services.

Market Opportunities:

Discount MVNOs hold the largest share of the overall MVNO market currently. They provide cellular services to users at significantly lower prices compared to traditional mobile network operators by stripping out unnecessary services and infrastructure costs. As data consumption and smartphone penetration continue to rise globally, especially in developing markets, there is a massive opportunity for discount MVNOs to acquire more customers interested in affordable cellular plans. Many people in price-sensitive regions will opt for the cost savings that discount MVNOs provide over the higher tariffs of MNOs.

With the proliferation of IoT devices and M2M connectivity requirements across various industry verticals, MVNOs can capitalize on providing dedicated cellular networks for IoT/M2M applications. Traditional MNOs may not focus much on customized IoT plans due to lower average revenue per user. MVNOs have an opportunity to partner with MNOs and offer scalable IoT connectivity solutions tailored to industries like utilities, manufacturing, transportation, etc. As IoT spending rises exponentially worldwide, MVNOs targeting the B2B segment have significant growth prospects.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global mobile virtual network operator market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to rising smartphone adoption in emerging markets and increasing IoT connectivity requirements across industries.

On the basis of deployment, the cloud segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to advantages like scalability, flexibility, and lower upfront costs.

On the basis of operational mode, the reseller segment holds the largest share currently due to their independent business models.

On the basis of application, the discount segment dominates currently due to the high popularity of affordable cellular plans worldwide.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the dominant position over the forecast period owing to the untapped growth potential in developing APAC countries.

Key players operating in the mobile virtual network operator market include AT&T Inc., Lycamobile Group, Sprint Corporation, Verizon Wireless Inc., T-Mobile International AG, CITIC Telecom International Holding Limited, Telefónica S.A., TracFone Wireless Inc., Transatel, and America Movil. These players are focusing on strategic collaborations and mergers & acquisitions to expand their geographic footprint.

Recent Developments:

In September 2022, Cloudflare Inc. announced the Cloudflare Zero Trust SIM, the first solution to secure every data packet leaving mobile devices. Organizations will effectively integrate devices with Cloudflare's Zero Trust platform and will be able to quickly and securely connect employee devices to Cloudflare's global network. Along with this, they can also prevent their network and employees no matter where they work with the help of Zero Trust SIM.

In July 2022, ORANGE and MASMOVIL agreed to merge their operations in Spain. The formation of a joint company combines the forces of ORANGE and MASMOVIL into a single, stronger operator, allowing for investments in 5G and Fiber that would benefit customers throughout Spain.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Service Type:

4G MVNO

5G MVNO

Others



By Operational Model:

Full MVNO

Reseller MVNO

Service Operator MVNO





By End User:

Consumer

Enterprise

