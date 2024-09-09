Celebrity Mint launches first ever Pete Rose precious metal legal tender collectibles

Houston, TX, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baseball’s all-time hit leader Pete Rose is teaming up with Celebrity Mint to release a limited-edition series of legal tender collectibles. Crafted from pure gold and silver, these precious metal coins – reimagined as trading cards – are the first sports collectibles to be CGC Signature Series certified by Certified Guaranty Company® (CGC®). They also mark the first precious metal legal tender collectibles for Rose, the baseball icon whose first licensed Major League Baseball card since 1989 was released earlier this year.

Each coin is a legal tender collectible with intrinsic value, merging the world of sports card collectibles with rare coins. Celebrity Mint launched in 2023 from the founders of U.S. Coins & Jewelry, one of the nation’s leading rare coin retailers since 1985. The Pete Rose Legends Series includes 1,000 Silver trading coins, 500 Gold trading coins and 150 Cosmos “Mint Hits”, with a total of 300 CGC® Signature Series autographs in the collection.

"We’re proud to celebrate Pete Rose’s legendary career with our newest Celebrity Mint Legends Series coins," co-founder Kenny Duncan Jr. said. "Partnering with CGC to create the first CGC Signature Series sports collectible adds an unparalleled level of authenticity and prestige."

The Pete Rose Legends Series is available online at celebritymint.com beginning Monday, Sept. 16. Collectors will have the opportunity to purchase a Silver ($74.99) or Gold ($174.99) legal tender trading coin in a sealed Celebrity Mint pack. Each pack will contain a Base, Chase Red Refractor or Cosmos Mint Hit. The Celebrity Mint Pete Rose Legends Series includes:

Silver Pete Rose Legends Series

900 Base Silver (3 Grams Pure Silver)

100 Chase Red Refractor Silver (CGC Signature Series, autographed by Pete Rose)

80 Mint Hit Cosmic Silver (CGC Signature Series, autographed & inscribed by Rose)

20 Mint Hit Nebulous Silver (CGC Signature Series, autographed & inscribed by Rose)

Gold Pete Rose Legends Series

450 Base Gold (0.5 Gram Pure Gold)

50 Chase Red Refractor Gold (CGC Signature Series, autographed by Pete Rose)

40 Mint Hit Cosmic Gold (CGC Signature Series, autographed & inscribed by Rose)

10 Mint Hit Nebulous Gold (CGC Signature Series, autographed & inscribed by Rose)

All-new Cosmos Mint Hits are available in two variants, Cosmic Slide and Nebulous. The ultra-rare coins commemorate Rose’s famous headfirst slide, synonymous with his nickname “Charlie Hustle”. All 150 Cosmos Mint Hits are CGC Signature Series certified. Each is autographed and inscribed by Rose, listing career milestones including “1973 MVP”, “3x WS Champ” and “4256 Hit King” – and a “One of One” in Gold and Silver.

Silver Mint Hit Inscriptions: 1973 MVP (20), 17x AS (20), 3x WS Champ (20), ‘63 ROY (20), Charlie Hustle (14), Hit King (3), One of One (1)

Gold Mint Hit Inscriptions: 75 WS MVP (20), 17x AS (20), Charlie Hustle (7), 4256 Hit King (2), One of One (1)

“While CGC Signature Series pioneered witnessed signings in comics, we just recently launched in the sports card market,” said CGC Signature Series director Brittany McManus. “We’re so excited that this prestigious collaboration with Celebrity Mint is one of the first opportunities for sports card collectors to enjoy the confidence that comes with CGC Signature Series certification.”

ABOUT CELEBRITY MINT

Founded in 2023 by the Duncan Group – led by brothers Kenny Duncan Jr. and Matt Duncan – of Houston’s industry-leading U.S Coins and Jewelry, Celebrity Mint is where the worlds of coin collecting and sports memorabilia collide. This innovative brand is pioneering a new era in collectibles by introducing the first legal tender trading coins – precious metal coins reimagined as trading cards. Launching its Legends Series in 2023 with wrestling superstar Ric Flair and boxing legend Mike Tyson, Celebrity Mint’s mission is to revolutionize the collectible market, uniting sports legends and iconic celebrities with the allure of precious metals. For more information, visit https://www.celebritymint.com/ .

ABOUT CGC SIGNATURE SERIES

CGC, the world leader in professional comic book certification and the fastest-growing card certification company, pioneered witnessed signature authentication when it introduced CGC Signature Series in 2001. Today, CGC Signature Series is the premier source for obtaining witnessed autographs from the world’s most revered creators, celebrities and athletes. Witnessed, authenticated and graded by CGC, collectors can trust autographed collectibles with the iconic CGC Signature Series yellow label. Learn more at CGCsignatureseries.com .

###

Attachments