U.S. Medical Computer Workstation Market Report 2024-2030: Powered, Non-powered, Wall-mounted, Mobile Size, Share & Trends Analysis

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Medical Computer Workstation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Energy Source (Powered, Non-powered), Configuration (Wall-mounted, Mobile), Application, Type, End-use, Distribution Channel, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. medical computer workstation market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.19 billion by 2030 and expanding at a CAGR of 12.1%

Rising technological advancements, increasing electronic health record (EHR) adoption, demand for point-of-care solutions, focus on healthcare efficiency and patient safety, and telemedicine expansion, are the key factors driving the medical computer workstation market.







Medical computer workstations serve as essential tools for healthcare providers to conduct telemedicine appointments, enabling video conferencing, data sharing, and real-time communication with patients. Telemedicine expansion involves remote patient monitoring (RPM) initiatives, where patients' vital signs, health data, and diagnostic information are monitored remotely. Medical computer workstations equipped with RPM capabilities enable healthcare professionals to access and review patient data in real-time, supporting proactive care management and early intervention.



Moreover, regulatory compliance, healthcare infrastructure investments, and the global pandemic response are further shaping the growth trajectory of the medical computer workstation market. Furthermore, continuous technological innovations, such as the integration of advanced processors, high-resolution displays, touchscreen interfaces, and ergonomic designs, enhance the capabilities and usability of medical computer workstations. These advancements improve workflow efficiency, data visualization, and user experience, driving market growth.



Besides, medical computer workstations leverage AI and machine learning algorithms to analyze medical data, provide clinical decision support, and automate routine tasks, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, treatment planning, and patient outcomes. In addition, advanced security features, such as biometric authentication, encryption, and data privacy measures, ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and safeguard patient information on medical computer workstations. Thereby, such advancements are shaping the evolution and growth of the medical computer workstation market.



U.S. Medical Computer Workstation Market Report Highlights

Based on energy source, the powered segment dominated the market with a share of 53.71% in 2023. The segment is driven by the need for continuous, reliable power supply to support critical medical applications and electronic health records.

Based on configuration, the mobile segment dominated the market with a share of 60.34% in 2023. The segment has witnessed considerable growth due to factors such as demand for point-of-care solutions, remote patient monitoring, EHR adoption, ergonomic design, and regulatory compliance are driving the growth of the mobile medical computer workstation market.

Based on application, the medication delivery segment dominated the market with a share of 29.81% in 2023, as these workstations streamline the process of medication administration. Key drivers include the need for accurate patient data access, improved workflow efficiency, and enhanced safety protocols in healthcare settings.

Based on type, the emergency carts segment dominated the market with a share of 40.72% in 2023. Emergency carts equipped with medical computer workstations are driving the market by enhancing real-time access to patient data and clinical decision support during critical situations.

In terms of end-use, the hospital segment dominated the market with a share of 35.45% in 2023, owing to the wide range of medical specialties and complex patient cases, which necessitated advanced technology solutions such as medical computer workstations to support clinical workflows, documentation, and decision-making processes.

Based on distribution channel, the IT/ CDW/ VAR-Value Added Reseller segment dominated the market with a share of 64.02% in 2023. The segment has witnessed considerable growth due to the increasing need for efficient electronic health record (EHR) management and patient data integration. These workstations enhance workflow efficiency and accuracy in clinical settings, supporting better patient outcomes and streamlined operations.

Companies Featured

Capsa Healthcare

Ergotron, Inc

Bytec Healthcare Ltd.

Midmark Corporation

Altus, Inc.

AFC Industries, Inc.

Newcastle Systems, Inc.

Enovate Medical

GCX Corporation (Jaco Inc.)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $542.59 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1190 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.7. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Medical Computer Workstation Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Adoption of Electronic Health Records (HER)

3.2.1.2. Rising Demand for Point-of-Care Solutions

3.2.1.3. Growing adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring solutions

3.2.1.4. Technological Advancements

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Investment and Maintenance Cost of U.S. Medical Computer Workstations

3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. U.S. Medical Computer Workstation Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Medical Computer Workstation Market: Energy Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Medical Computer Workstation Market Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. Medical Computer Workstation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Energy Source, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Powered

4.5. Non-powered



Chapter 5. U.S. Medical Computer Workstation Market: Configuration Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Medical Computer Workstation Market Movement Analysis

5.3. U.S. Medical Computer Workstation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Configuration, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Mobile

5.5. Wall-mounted



Chapter 6. U.S. Medical Computer Workstation Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Medical Computer Workstation Market Movement Analysis

6.3. U.S. Medical Computer Workstation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Medical Documentation

6.5. Medical Equipment

6.6. Medication Delivery

6.7. Telehealth Workstation

6.8. Others



Chapter 7. U.S. Medical Computer Workstation Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. U.S. Medical Computer Workstation Market Movement Analysis

7.3. U.S. Medical Computer Workstation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Anesthesia Carts

7.5. Emergency Carts

7.6. Procedure Carts

7.7. Others



Chapter 8. U.S. Medical Computer Workstation Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. U.S. Medical Computer Workstation Market Movement Analysis

8.3. U.S. Medical Computer Workstation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

8.4. Hospitals

8.5. Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

8.6. Physician Offices/ Clinics/ Office Based Labs

8.7. Skilled Nursing Facilities

8.8. Others



Chapter 9. U.S. Medical Computer Workstation Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Segment Dashboard

9.2. U.S. Medical Computer Workstation Market Movement Analysis

9.3. U.S. Medical Computer Workstation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

9.4. Med Surge Distribution

9.5. IT/ CDW/ VAR-Value Added Reseller



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Participant Categorization

10.2. Key Company Profiles

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Service Benchmarking

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/barf86

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment