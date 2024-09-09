Fisher House Foundation awards 500 scholarships to children of military families

Rockville, MD, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scholarships for Military Children program once again came through for 500 students from military families who were each awarded a $2,000 scholarship for the upcoming 2024-25 school year.

“I will be attending Notre Dame this fall, which has been a dream of mine since I was a child. This scholarship helps me to make this dream a reality,” said scholarship recipient Kaylin Hart.

“I am the daughter of an Air Force veteran who served for 22 years. I aspire to be in the military when I grow up as well! My goal is to become a military physician in either the Navy or Air Force. I look forward to serving my country, just as my father did.”

The program, created in 2001, recognizes the contributions of military families to the readiness of the fighting force and celebrates the commissaries’ role in enhancing the military’s quality of life. Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps service members and their families, partners with the Defense Commissary Agency to administer the scholarship.

“We deeply appreciate our partnership with the Defense Commissary Agency and the support of all our generous sponsors, whose contributions ensure the success of this program year after year,” said Marshall Banks, Fisher House Foundation’s director of community relations.

No government funds are used to support the Scholarships for Military Children program. Commissary vendors, manufacturers, brokers, suppliers, and the general public donate to fund the program.

Sponsors for the 2024-25 scholarship program are:

At the four-star level, donating $50,000 to $199,999: Speer Dream Foundation

At the three-star level, donating $25,000 to $49,999: Major General Harry Greene AUSA Aberdeen Chapter; and Degree, a Unilever brand, and the San Diego Padres

At the two-star level, donating $10,000 to $24,999: ADP Foundation; Anonymous (1); Fisher House, Inc.; Hershey Company; Kimberly-Clark Corporation; Mr. and Mrs. David Mast; and Colonel (Ret) William E. & Helen Q. Sherman

At the one-star level, donating $2,000 to $9,999: 522 Foundation, Inc.; AEC Online Store; Peter Agnes; Anonymous (3); Major General Susan Y. Desjardins, USAF (Ret) and Peter D. Lennon; Sean Downing; Elite Brands, LLC; Suzanne Gaudreau; General Mills, Inc.; Perry and Donna Golkin Family Foundation; Luke Gygax; Peter and Dorothy Jahn; Lt Col Ronald Mattana, USAF (Ret.); Nestle Health Science; Resnick Foundation; and Susan Willner

Overseas Service Corp. and Webco Services Co. also supported the Scholarships for Military Children program.

Businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in sponsoring the 2025-26 scholarships can contact sthomas@fisherhouse.org.

To read the full wrap-up of the 2024-25 scholarship program, go to: https://corp.commissaries.com/our-agency/newsroom/news-releases/scholarships-military-children-fisher-house-foundation-makes-500

More info about Fisher House Foundation’s scholarship programs including Scholarships for Military Children, Heroes’ Legacy Scholarships, and Scholarships for Service search engine, sponsored by Men’s Wearhouse, can be found at https://fisherhouse.org/programs/scholarship-programs/.