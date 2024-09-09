IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Alex Horsley, Head of Corporate Development of Emperor Metals

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Alex Horsley, Head of Corporate Development and Director of Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA:9NH), an advanced stage gold exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of its flagship Duquesne West gold project.

To begin the interview, Horsley discussed the company’s flagship project.

“Our Duquesne West project is our flagship. People are always talking about location, location, location, and we happen to be in the Southern Abitibi of Quebec, in the heart of this district surrounded by 15 gold producing mines – an area that's produced 200 million ounces of gold.” he said. “Our Duquesne West gold project has a historical resource of 727,000 ounces of gold, and what's really crucial is that it's very high grade, with an average of 5.42 grams of gold per ton and a robust average thickness of 5.7 meters.”

“Our mission is to grow this resource as quickly, cost efficiently and strategically as possible. Our resource was based on a 3.0-gram cutoff grade in a 2.5-meter thickness, and it was also based on $960 gold back when that historical report was done in 2011. What is really exciting is that, since 2011, gold is up 150%.”

“We are planning to have an updated mineral resource estimate out by Q1 2025. In that updated MRE, we are planning to significantly lower the cutoff grade of 3.0 grams, potentially to 2.0, because it should open up a whole bunch of resources at lower grades that are potentially mineable in the future. We're quite excited to have this unique asset in the most prolific and productive gold mining camp in Canada. It's a special opportunity.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher and Alex Horsley, Head of Corporate Development and Director of Emperor Metals, to learn more about the 2011 mineral resource estimate for the company’s flagship Duquesne West gold project, as well as its recent milestones and near-term goals.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.miningnewswire.com.

The latest installment of The MiningNewsWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 18 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing high-quality gold properties situated in the Canadian Shield. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.EmperorMetals.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com