Natural Language Generation Market Is Expected To Reach a Revenue Of USD 25.1 Bn By 2033, At 24.5% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

Global Natural Language Generation Market size is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 25.1 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 24.5%.

Natural language generation is a specialized form of artificial intelligence dedicated to automatically generating human-like text from input data. It employs various algorithms and models to convert structured data into coherent, contextually relevant language. NLG's expansion is fueled by significant advancements in machine learning, deep learning, and neural network architectures.

The increasing demand for NLG stems from the exponential growth in data availability, the development of sophisticated language models such as OpenAI's GPT series, and the widespread adoption of automated content creation across multiple sectors.

Important Insights

Market Growth Projection: Global natural language generation (NLG) market is anticipated to expand by USD 20.8 billion , growing at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2025 to 2033.

Latest Trends

Companies are increasingly investing in AI technologies to expand the Natural Language Generation market.

Collaboration between technology firms and government entities is contributing to market growth. These partnerships primarily aim to develop advanced NLG solutions that comply with regulatory standards and improve public service delivery.

Competitive Landscape

Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market automates data collection and produces detailed reports, facilitating predictive analytics for forecasting future trends and events.

Market leaders are actively utilizing NLG to revolutionize data analysis, communication of insights, and automation of decision support systems across various global industries.

Major market leaders have a global presence and serve a diverse customer base ranging from small businesses to large enterprises.

Some of the prominent market players:

AWS

IBM

CoGenTex

Artificial Solutions

2txt - Natural Language Generation GmbH.

vPhrase

Phrasetech

NewsRx

Textual Relations

Retresco

Narrative Science

Others

Natural Language Generation Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 3.5 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 25.1 Bn CAGR (2025-2033) 24.5% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 34.1% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025- 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By Business Function, By Application, By Industry Vertical Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Fraud detection and anti-money laundering are anticipated to dominate the natural language generation market with a revenue share of 27.1% in 2024, driven by their growing importance across industries such as BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and government due to frequent fraudulent incidents.

NLG-powered platforms can analyze user activities in real-time and through batch analysis to protect customer and enterprise data, utilizing AI and related technologies for high accuracy. Stricter global regulatory requirements are pushing financial institutions and regulatory bodies to adopt NLG solutions to comply with regulations and effectively combat financial crimes.

Drivers

The rise of digital platforms and social media has heightened the demand for fresh and compelling content at scale. NLG-powered automated content creation technologies enable companies to swiftly produce content with minimal manual effort, saving both time and resources.

AI technologies are essential for businesses requiring content across diverse formats, languages, and channels, bolstering the NLG market's growth.

Chatbots and virtual assistants leverage NLG to interpret user inputs accurately, providing contextually relevant responses in real-time. Integration of NLG enhances user engagement and satisfaction through natural interactions, driving market expansion in this sector.

Restraints

NLG market encounters challenges due to a shortage of proficient consultants skilled in deploying NLG solutions effectively.

Skilled consultants are crucial for comprehending client needs, designing customized NLG solutions, and implementing them seamlessly within organizational structures.

The scarcity of qualified professionals results in project deployment delays and heightened costs for businesses.

Opportunities

NLG market is set for significant growth as global enterprises increasingly adopt AI-driven solutions. Advances in AI technology is improving NLG systems, allowing them to produce meaningful and natural-sounding content for reports, conversational agents, and other communication tools.

Industries such as healthcare, media, and finance are increasingly leveraging NLG's potential, driving significant market expansion. These technologies are applied to automate tasks like creating patient reports, medical summaries, and personalized healthcare recommendations based on data analysis, bolstering growth in the healthcare sector.

Natural Language Generation Market Segmentation

By Component

Software

Services Managed services Professional services Consulting services Training and Support



By Deployment Model

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

By Business Function

Finance

Legal

Operations

HR

Marketing and Sales

Others

By Application

Fraud Detection and Anti-money Laundering

Customer Experience Management (CEM)

Predictive Maintenance

Risk and Compliance Management

Performance Management

Others

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail and eCommerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Telecom and IT

Others

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to lead the natural language generation market, capturing a revenue share of 34.1% in 2024. This dominance is driven by the rising demand for automated content creation and the necessity for businesses in the region to rapidly produce large volumes of content.

The presence of the global leading technology companies, which are heavily investing in NLG technology, contributes significantly to this region's growth. They benefit from a large pool of skilled professionals and advanced infrastructure, creating an optimal environment for NLG development.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments

In May 2024 , Yseop, a leading AI software company, announced a new Generative AI application for the biopharma industry, developed with the support of AWS. They leverages AWS's security and scalability to enhance its large language model (LLM) ecosystem and infrastructure as a member of the AWS Partner Network.

, Yseop, a leading AI software company, announced a new Generative AI application for the biopharma industry, developed with the support of AWS. They leverages AWS's security and scalability to enhance its large language model (LLM) ecosystem and infrastructure as a member of the AWS Partner Network. In December 2023 , OpenAI introduced ChatGPT, marking a significant advancement in natural language understanding and generation. This state-of-the-art NLG technology focuses on improving conversational abilities, and context awareness, and generating more coherent, human-like responses.

, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT, marking a significant advancement in natural language understanding and generation. This state-of-the-art NLG technology focuses on improving conversational abilities, and context awareness, and generating more coherent, human-like responses. In March 2023 , Syndigo, a prominent SaaS company specializing in product information and syndication, launched enhanced generative AI features. The new SmartPrompts feature allows Syndigo clients to speed up content creation for product detail listings, enhancing existing generative AI integrations to boost conversions, reduce returns, and significantly improve brand interactions.

, Syndigo, a prominent SaaS company specializing in product information and syndication, launched enhanced generative AI features. The new SmartPrompts feature allows Syndigo clients to speed up content creation for product detail listings, enhancing existing generative AI integrations to boost conversions, reduce returns, and significantly improve brand interactions. In June 2022, Yseop, a leading AI software company and pioneer in Natural Language Processing (NLP), announced that Sanofi, a global healthcare company, selected Yseop to enhance its natural language generation (NLG) capabilities.

