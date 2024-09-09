Duravi's Transmutation Technology Revolutionizes the Fight Against Friction and Wear

Denver, Colorado, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duravi, a pioneering company in the field of metal transmutation technology, is proud to announce its official launch. With a focus on sustainable and innovative solutions, Duravi aims to revolutionize the way industries manage friction, wear, and corrosion in machinery and equipment. Leveraging over 35 years of research and development, Duravi's advanced products significantly extend the life of metal components and permanently eliminates all friction points while reducing energy consumption. In addition, Duravi products are non-toxic plant-based solutions.



Central to Duravi's innovation is its proprietary transmutation technology, a process that alters the molecular structure of metal surfaces to make them smoother, harder, and more resistant to corrosion. This breakthrough technology not only optimizes the performance of industrial machinery but also contributes to significant cost savings and sustainability by reducing the need for frequent maintenance and replacements.

"We founded Duravi with a vision to provide industries with a game-changing solution that not only improves performance but also contributes to a more sustainable future," said Jonathan Cooper, CEO of Duravi. "Our technology represents a major leap forward in material science, offering businesses and consumers the opportunity to significantly extend the useful life of machinery, vehicles, tools and so much more while at the same time massively reducing their environmental footprint."

For the last 15 years, Duravi technology has quietly tested its products in various industries and 3rd party certified laboratories with outstanding results. A few of the incredible results include a greater than 30% drop in emissions in diesel vehicles, a 79% increase in load pressure testing (metal on metal), over a 25-point increase on the Rockwell Hardness scale without the metal becoming brittle, and the complete elimination of corrosion.

Duravi's innovative approach is built on the groundbreaking work of its Chief Scientist, Howie Damron, whose decades of research have culminated in the development of the Duravi Catalyst. "After years of dreaming and testing, I am thrilled to see our technology making a real difference in the market," said Howie Damron, the inventor and Chief Scientist of Duravi. "Duravi is more than just a product—it's a new standard for reliability and sustainability for nearly all industries."

Companies that have adopted Duravi’s technology have reported significant improvements in performance, reduced downtime, and massive reduction in parts, machinery and vehicle replacement. Initial customers have reported saving millions and have become the greatest evangelist of the Duravi products.

Duravi is a leader in transmutation technology, offering advanced solutions that reduce friction, enhance durability, and extend the life of machinery, tools and vehicles. With a commitment to sustainability, Duravi’s products help industries operate more efficiently while minimizing environmental impact. Founded on decades of research, Duravi is setting new standards for industrial performance and reliability. For more information about Duravi and its products, or to request a demo, please visit www.duravi.com.

