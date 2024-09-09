Kadant Named to Newsweek’s List of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families 2024

WESTFORD, Mass., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced today it was named one of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families 2024" by Newsweek magazine. The award recognizes 1,000 U.S. workplaces based on more than 693,000 reviews.



“We are honored to be recognized for creating an environment that highly values our employees, their families, and our communities,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant. “Our people are our most valuable resource, and developing a culture that allows them to thrive has allowed Kadant to deliver exceptional value to all stakeholders.”

The rankings are based on eight categories relevant to parents in the workplace: compensation and benefits; training and career progression; working environment; proactive management of a diverse workforce; company image; sustainability and awareness; work-life balance; and corporate culture. More information is available at newsweek.com/rankings/americas-greatest-workplaces-parents-families-2024.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,500 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our customers, products, operations, and markets. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

