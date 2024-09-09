Ed’s Supply Announces the Opening of New Lebanon, Tennessee Branch

ATLANTA, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ed’s Supply, a leading provider of HVAC/R (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration) solutions and subsidiary of Heritage Distribution Holdings, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest branch in Lebanon, Tennessee. This latest expansion reinforces Ed’s Supply’s commitment to addressing the growing needs of the HVAC/R industry in the Greater Nashville area by offering top-tier products and exceptional customer service.



The new branch, located at 6958 Eastgate Boulevard, is strategically positioned to ensure faster delivery times, expanded inventory availability, and enhanced support for customers throughout the region. This location allows Ed’s Supply to continue its growth trajectory, ensuring that HVAC/R professionals across Tennessee have the resources and support needed to excel in their work.

Tucker Byram, President of Ed’s Supply, comments:

“We are excited to unveil our new branch in Lebanon, Tennessee. This expansion highlights our ongoing dedication to serving the HVAC/R community with the same level of excellence that has defined Ed’s Supply for years. We look forward to establishing strong connections within the local community and supporting the success of HVAC/R professionals in this region.”

Ed’s Supply is a wholesale distributor of air conditioning, refrigeration, heating, and ventilation equipment, parts, and supplies across Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Arkansas and Mississippi. Through after-hours emergency service, formal training programs, and numerous engagement activities, Ed’s Supply helps customers stay abreast of the latest HVAC/R challenges and business trends, striving to identify opportunities and find solutions that will meet each customers’ needs.

www.edssupply.com

Heritage Distribution Holdings is the fastest-growing HVAC/R distributor in the US. With a focus on being the market leader in each local geography, HDH is expanding its footprint by partnering with businesses that share a tenacious commitment to customers, employees, and suppliers. From after-hours emergency service, to stocking our customer's warehouses, the HDH family is fully invested in being the critical link in the supply chain that enables people to live healthier and more comfortable lives.