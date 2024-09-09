Onie Bolduc Reveals Two Stunning Park City Getaways: TimberCrest and Wapiti Ranch

Park City, Utah, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Park City, UT: Top-performing luxury realtor, Onie Bolduc of Bolduc Mountain Luxury associate with Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, presents two exceptional real estate opportunities in esteemed communities—the exclusive Bald Mountain Community at Deer Valley and the expansive Silver Creek ranches just beyond Park City. Both properties were recently recognized and featured on USA Today for representing the best of the best in Park City living. Each of these properties offers exceptional space and a luxurious home experience that blends quiet tranquility with active living, highlighting the stunning natural diversity of the Park City area.



Find yourself surrounded by beautiful woodland features in the most recent property to hit the market in Bald Mountain, on the slopes of Deer Valley is Timbercrest, offering a rare opportunity to obtain one of the most distinguished mountain chalets on the slopes of Deer Valley. Spanning across an incredible 10,870 square feet, this gorgeous stretch of land combines the aesthetic perfection of nature with a fresh and luxurious design.



Create a space for all of your loved ones among the rooms and halls of this family home, which is perfect for quiet time, as well as hosting larger events. Inside, the home offers space for all your family and friends with a cozy family room perfect for a movie or game viewing party, private study, and billiards room with a wet bar, as well as formal and informal rooms to meet every function. You can even enjoy a celebratory sip thanks to the temperature-controlled and humidified wine cellar. For added convenience and accessibility, the home features an elevator for easy and effortless navigation.



In the distinguished Bald Mountain Community at Deer Valley, the natural experience changes with the seasons. Exploring the property in summer can offer plenty of fresh air and animal sightings, while the cooler months bring beautiful and picturesque snow that falls quietly all night and day.



To help residents maintain their comfort and enjoy the snowy months, the 7902 Red Tail Court residence offers three distinct heated features—an outdoor patio that can be found just off the game room and two temperature-controlled two-car garages, as well as a heated bespoke flagstone driveway for safety and comfort.



You can even enjoy a dedicated ski room with an adjoining laundry room for days when you use the ski-in and ski-out access to Silver Lake, Deer Valley East Village (Mayflower), and Snow Park Ski Areas. Ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and avid skiers, this new-to-market home offers an unmatched family and guest experience.



If you’re seeking an opportunity to blend Western-style living with a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle, Park City’s own Wapiti Ranch, located at 7778 N Greenfield Drive, is a feature-packed property that is impossible to forget. This 12.38-acre ranch, only 15 minutes from the slopes of Park City 7 Deer Valley, was made for equestrians and their beloved horses, offering various property elements to meet every need, including a primary residence with a four-car garage, an impressively designed barn, a private apartment, indoor and outdoor riding arenas, a paddock with a run-in shelter, and alfalfa fields that span across 4.65 acres. For added value, this captivating blend of architecture and nature even comes with its own water rights.



Each part of this property impresses with its thoughtful design. The primary residence, which was remodeled in 2015, features a four-car garage, four bedrooms, and five bathrooms. You receive every luxury, including vaulted ceilings, multiple entertaining spaces, a gourmet kitchen, theater room, and smart home technology.



The heated barn is a state-of-the-art facility that supports up to six horses, gear organization, storage areas, and a wash rack with attached walk-out paddocks for added horse comfort. Located above the barn, the Haystack Apartment is an ideal living space for equestrian staff and guests, featuring beautiful views and a cozy place to relax.



Promising you and your horses only the best, the on-site heated indoor arena includes a recently updated base and sand footing for horse comfort and well-being, as well as a tack room, spectator area, and adjacent storage.



Outside, the English-style arena is expertly sloped for efficient drainage and includes new railings for improved aesthetics and safety. A nearby paddock with a run-in shelter is perfect for allowing horses to explore and graze the nearby alfalfa fields that offer exceptional nutrition and beautiful views for everyone to enjoy. Every inch of the property was designed to offer you and your loved ones only the best.





About One Bolduc of Bolduc Mountain Luxury, Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

Onie Bolduc of Bolduc Mountain Luxury has spent over two decades serving Park City, helping residents connect with properties that cater to their every passion.



With a compelling record of success in helping clients buy and sell luxury properties, he makes lasting real estate connections that make property investments both thoughtful and satisfying. Utilizing his extensive industry knowledge and unparalleled marketing talents, he ensures that his client listings receive maximum coverage and fully defines the value they offer to potential buyers.



In his time serving Park City, Onie has received several accolades to highlight his impressive knowledge of local markets and unique ability to serve his clients. In 2022, he received a ranking as one of America’s Best Real Estate Professionals in the esteemed RealTrends + Tom Ferry, and he also received distinction when securing a spot in Utah’s Top 15 by Volume rankings.



His understanding of these key markets and deep passion for providing absolute value for his clients is why he is considered the premier luxury real estate agent in Deer Valley and Park City.







Contact:

Bolduc Mountain Luxury

https://bolducmountainluxury.com

Onie Bolduc

onie@bolducmountainluxury.com





