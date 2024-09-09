Terracon Acquires Flat Earth Archeology of Arkansas

OLATHE, Kan., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terracon, an employee-owned firm with a long history of providing excellence in engineering consulting services, is pleased to announce it has acquired Flat Earth Archeology (Flat Earth) of Cabot, Arkansas, an established firm providing archaeology and cultural resources management and compliance services to clients in Arkansas and the surrounding region.

By joining Terracon, Flat Earth will continue providing their national and local clients with an array of environmental planning and cultural resources services, while gaining significantly more resources throughout Arkansas and nationwide. Flat Earth’s 11 employees will immediately become part of Terracon, and the firm will operate as Flat Earth Archeology, A Terracon Company. The transition will be seamless for clients.

“This strategic move allows us to integrate new team members who will complement our existing environmental planning services outside of the region, while expanding offerings to our local clients,” said Gayle Packer, Terracon chair, president, and CEO. “Flat Earth’s team is an excellent fit with our existing business operations in Arkansas and allows us to strengthen our operations regionally.”

Since 2023, Terracon’s presence in the area has been expanding with the acquisitions of two established Little Rock-based companies: Harbor Environmental, providing environmental and sustainability services, and Pollution Management Inc. (PMI), providing engineering and environmental services. Flat Earth is Terracon’s fourth acquisition in 2024, and its 24th acquisition since the beginning of 2017. Terracon’s existing operations in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas; Springfield and Joplin, Missouri; and Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma, will support the Flat Earth team.

“Flat Earth is excited to join Terracon and offer the advantages of its nationwide resources to our clients,” said Chris Branam, owner, Flat Earth. “We also look forward to providing new clients with a high level of excellence in professional cultural resources.”

About Terracon

Terracon is an employee-owned consulting firm comprised of more than 7,000 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 180 locations nationwide. We provide on-time and real-time data-driven insights, provided by our talented employee-owners, to create an unmatched client experience that spans the lifecycle of any project, any size, anywhere. ​Terracon consistently ranks as a top 20 design firm by Engineering News-Record. Start to explore with us by visiting terracon.com.