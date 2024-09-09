Incubate launches "Small Molecules, Big Voices" series to highlight the value of small molecule drugs

Washington, DC, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Incubate launched the "Small Molecules, Big Voices" video series to illustrate the importance of small molecule drugs to patients, investors, and policymakers.

"Small molecules are a pillar of America's world-leading life sciences ecosystem, accounting for 90% of all medicines on the market today,"[1] said Incubate executive director John Stanford. "These innovative therapies have saved countless lives to date, and with the right policy decisions, we have no doubt that the future of small molecule drug development will be as bright as its storied past."

The "Small Molecules, Big Voices" video series will feature commentary from lawmakers, life sciences venture capitalists, biotech CEOs, industry experts, and patients. These stakeholders will explain why continued investment in small molecule development is essential for maintaining a robust life sciences ecosystem that delivers cutting-edge therapies to patients in need. Incubate will release a new video daily during the week of September 9.

Small molecules hold incredible therapeutic promise for a variety of devastating conditions. For instance, due to their size, small molecule drugs can penetrate the microscopic "blood-brain barrier," allowing them to target specific sites within the brain. This approach has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of brain cancer, Alzheimer's disease, and other neurological disorders.[2]

Further, small molecule drugs can typically be taken orally at home, while larger molecule "biologics" often have to be administered via injection or infusion under a doctor's supervision. While both kinds of therapies are important, small molecules are valuable therapeutic options for patients who live far from a clinic or who face transportation barriers.

Unfortunately, recent policy changes could discourage early-stage life sciences venture capitalists from investing in small molecules by putting small molecules and biologics on different timelines for Medicare price controls. Congress is currently considering a bipartisan bill, the Ensuring Pathways to Innovative Cures (EPIC) Act, that would amend this harmful provision and protect investment incentives for all therapies, no matter their molecular size.

"Small molecules and biologics are equally important, but incentivizing one over the other could deprive patients of life-saving treatments and cures down the line," Stanford said. "Medical need -- not arbitrary policy distinctions -- should determine which medicines life sciences firms invest in."

The "Small Molecules, Big Voices" video series is available on Incubate's LinkedIn, X, and YouTube page.

###

About Incubate



Incubate is a 501(c)(4) organization of venture capital firms representing the patient, corporate, and investment communities. Our primary aim is to educate policymakers on the role of venture capital in bringing promising treatments to patients in need.

[1]https://cahc.net/the-inflation-reduction-act-the-small-molecule-penalty/#:~:text=Small%20molecules%20make%20up%2090,leading%20to%20higher%20patient%20compliance.

[2] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4064947/