Milberg Factors Announces Gino Clark as Senior Vice President

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milberg Factors, one of the largest factoring and commercial finance companies in the United States, is pleased to announce that Gino Clark has joined the firm as Senior Vice President. Mr. Clark is a native Californian with over thirty years of experience in asset-based lending and factoring. He is a trusted client advisor with strong values of respect, teamwork, and empathy, and will leverage his local network and industry expertise to reinforce Milberg Factors’ presence in the western region.



Prior to joining Milberg, he most recently served as the Los Angeles Region Manager for White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC., with duties including regional responsibilities for originations, underwriting, and portfolio management. Before that, he held senior roles with GMAC Commercial Credit, LLC, SunTrust Bank, Inc., Finova Capital Corp., and Heller Financial.

“We are thrilled to have Gino join our team,” says Daniel R. Milberg, President of Milberg Factors. “Gino is not just a professional but a committed industry executive with deep relationships in the region.”

Mr. Clark is a founding board member of the SoCal Chapter of the International Factoring Association, an active board member of the SoCal Chapter of the Turnaround Management Association, a board member of the California Fashion Association, and a member of the Secured Finance Network. His educational background includes an MBA from Pepperdine University and a B.S. in Business Finance from California State University at Long Beach.

About Milberg Factors, Inc.

Milberg Factors, Inc. is one of the largest factoring and commercial finance companies in the United States, providing clients with factoring services, working capital financing, accounts receivable management, acquisition and debtor-in-possession financing. Milberg also manages loans and provides collateral management services to major commercial banks.