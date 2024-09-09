[Latest] Global Grader Blades Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.6 Billion by 2033 at a 5.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Grader Blades Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Flat Edges, Serrated Edges, Curved Edges, Scarifier Edges, Corrugated Edges), By Blade Length (Up to 3ft, 3ft to 5ft, 5ft to 8ft, Above 8ft), By Material (Steel, Carbide, Heat Treated, Others), By Application (Construction, Mining, Snow Removal, Road Maintenance and Development, Agriculture, Others), By Distribution channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Grader Blades Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 6.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.1% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Grader Blades Market: Overview

A grader blade is a machine, either self-powered or towed by a tractor, that levels earth, rubble, etc., as in road construction.

The growth of the grader blades market is being driven by an increase in building activities and the development of infrastructure in major nations such as the United States, Canada, India, China, Mexico, and Brazil. Recent market trends include technological innovations like adjustable grader blades for a range of grading applications and for effective performance.

Grader blades are becoming more popular in several end-use industries, which raises their price. Leading producers are creating cutting-edge grader blades to support a variety of jobs in the fields of construction, agriculture, mining, snow removal, and road maintenance.

Prominent businesses have also upped their R&D expenditures to create and produce a variety of grader blades, including all-season grader blades that are weather-resistant. This presents profitable prospects for expanding the market.

By type, the flat edges segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Flat edges are variable and it’s used for different grading applications, including levelling, spreading, and smoothing surfaces. Their adaptability makes them suitable for a wide range of projects, from road construction to landscaping.

By blade length, the 3-5 ft segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The drive for grader blades with blade lengths ranging from 3 feet to 5 feet is fueled by the diverse needs of the construction and road maintenance industries.

By material, the steel grade segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Steel is a material that is frequently utilized in grader blades because of its great variation.

By application, the construction segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Government initiatives for the development of regional roads and the construction industry’s increasing global expansion.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the worldwide landscape throughout the forecast period, followed by Asia Pacific., road construction, land development, and infrastructure projects are among the applications that drive the need for grader blades, North America has a thriving construction industry.

One of the main factors driving the growth of the grader blades market is the existence of well-established original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and a strong following.

Caterpillar Inc., also known as CAT, is an American construction, mining and other engineering equipment manufacturer. The company is the world’s largest manufacturer of construction equipment.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 6.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 4.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.1% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Blade Length, Material, Application, Distribution channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Request a Customized Copy of the Grader Blades Market Report

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Grader Blades market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Blister Packaging industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Grader Blades Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Grader Blades Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific dominated the Grader Blades Market in 2023 with a market share of 41.3% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

The grader blades industry in the Asia Pacific region is thriving due to rapid infrastructure development, particularly in countries like China and India. Increasing road construction, urbanization projects, and agricultural mechanization are driving the demand for grader blades, leading to growth and innovation within the industry.

Browse the full "Grader Blades Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Flat Edges, Serrated Edges, Curved Edges, Scarifier Edges, Corrugated Edges), By Blade Length (Up to 3ft, 3ft to 5ft, 5ft to 8ft, Above 8ft), By Material (Steel, Carbide, Heat Treated, Others), By Application (Construction, Mining, Snow Removal, Road Maintenance and Development, Agriculture, Others), By Distribution channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" Report





List of the prominent players in the Grader Blades Market:

Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu Ltd.

Deere & Company

Volvo Construction Equipment

CNH Industrial N.V.

Liebherr Group

JCB Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)

LiuGong Machinery Corp.

Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Sany Group Co. Ltd.

Terex Corporation

Wirtgen Group

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Atlas Copco AB

Bobcat Company

CASE Construction Equipment

Others

The Grader Blades Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Flat Edges

Serrated Edges

Curved Edges

Scarifier Edges

Corrugated Edges

By Blade Length

Up to 3ft

3ft to 5ft

5ft to 8ft

Above 8ft

By Material

Steel

Carbide

Heat Treated

Others

By Application

Construction

Mining

Snow Removal

Road Maintenance and Development

Agriculture

Others

By Distribution channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Buy this Premium Grader Blades Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages]

