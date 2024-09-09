The Simply Good Foods Company Names Mike Clawson as Chief Customer Officer

DENVER, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods,” or the “Company”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products, today announced Mike Clawson as Chief Customer Officer (“CCO”), effective October 14, 2024.



As the Company embarks on its next chapter of growth, a cornerstone of its strategic growth plan is an enhanced selling model and approach. This new sales playbook is centered on building multi-year growth plans with key customers with a focus on increasing shelf space, leveraging strategic consumer and category insights, driving innovation in key growth spaces, leveraging advanced analytics, and driving growth in an omni-channel world. The Company conducted a thorough review in search of a leader who was equal parts General Manager and Sales Executive and is excited to announce the results of that search today with this announcement.

Clawson is a distinguished CPG veteran with 25 years of experience leading teams and building capabilities across all the functions and capabilities critical to making the Company’s new model a success, including P&L leadership, sales, brand marketing, innovation, category management, shopper marketing, strategy, and supply chain. Throughout his career, Clawson has been successful in building retail partnerships and delivering strong business results. Reporting directly to Geoff Tanner, President and Chief Executive Officer, Clawson is well-positioned to lead the sales organization and to partner closely with the General Managers of the Quest, Atkins, and OWYN brands to develop and execute multi-year growth plans with our customers and expand upon the Company’s leadership position within the nutritional snacking category.

Clawson served most recently as the General Manager of the nearly $1 billion Meals Business Unit at Del Monte Foods, Inc. where he had full P&L responsibility across multiple business segments, including Marketing, Operations, and Finance. Prior to his current role, Clawson led Sales for the $1.7 billion U.S. Retail business and led the Walmart Inc. sales customer team and the international business where he led the successful global sales organizational transformation.

Clawson will succeed Simply Good Foods’ current CCO, Jill Short, who has announced her departure after 17 years with the Company. Short will remain with the Company and assist with the transition of her responsibilities for a brief period.

CEO Tanner commented, “Mike is a strategic thinker with a passion for delivering results and building sustainable organizational capability. Mike knows how to harness the full suite of capabilities to build and deliver multi-year growth plans with retailers. Mike is well-known to me, members of my leadership team and our Board of Directors. He knows and has experience with the new Simply Good playbook we are executing, and I am confident he will hit the ground running. I also want to thank Jill for her many contributions to Simply Good Foods. Her leadership has been instrumental in getting us to where we are today. I am excited about the future of the nutritional snacking category as we believe it will continue to grow driven by volume and outpace center-of-store packaged foods. The integration of the OWYN business is progressing well, the Company is tracking to its full year fiscal 2024 financial objectives and we are well positioned to win over the long-term.”

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer packaged food and beverage company that is bringing nutritious snacking with ambitious goals to raise the bar on what food can be with trusted brands and innovative products. Our product portfolio consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins™, Quest™, and OWYN™ brands. We are a company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement and is poised to expand our healthy lifestyle platform through innovation, organic growth, and investment opportunities in the snacking space. To learn more, visit http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com .

