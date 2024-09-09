David Victor Leads Harmony & Healing's 4th Annual Benefit Concert for a Heartfelt Cause

San Ramon, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Ramon, California -

Harmony & Healing will host its 4th Annual Fundraiser & Benefit Concert on Friday, October 18, 2024, at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore, CA. This event is organized by David Victor, a former member of the band BOSTON, who founded Harmony & Healing to provide free live musical performances via Zoom for hospital and hospice patients, their loved ones, and caregivers. This year's concert will feature The Beatles tribute band BRITAIN'S FINEST and an acoustic set by David Victor. All proceeds will support the organization's mission.

Harmony & Healing relies on corporate and private donations, as well as planned giving, to make its musical visits possible. The goal is to use live music to lift the spirits of patients and help distract them from their current challenges. While the musical visits are not formal "music therapy," they aim to create a soulful and connective experience that brings back cherished memories. There is no charge for these services to patients and their families.

"We are thrilled to host our annual benefit concert and fundraiser," said David Victor, founder of Harmony & Healing. "Our mission is to bring joy and comfort to those in hospitals and hospices through music, and this event helps us continue to make a difference in the lives of patients and their families."

Patients and their families can request virtual musical visits through the Harmony & Healing website. These performances are carried out via Zoom, and the organization works with musicians to schedule a time that suits the patient.

The benefit concert is a key fundraiser for Harmony & Healing, helping to fund the charity's important work. Besides BRITAIN'S FINEST, the concert will also feature an acoustic performance by David Victor. The event is expected to attract a diverse group of supporters who believe in music's healing power.

Harmony & Healing collaborates with various partners, including OnePageCRM, Jenns Cupcakes, Danville Living, Simple Holistic Solutions, and Boomcycle Digital Marketing. These partnerships enable the charity to support its programs and reach more patients and healthcare facilities.

"Seeing the positive impact that music has on patients and their families is incredibly rewarding," said Victor. "Our benefit concert not only helps raise funds but also raises awareness about the importance of music in the healing process."

For those who cannot attend the concert, donations can still be made through the Harmony & Healing website. The website also offers information on sponsorship opportunities for the benefit concert, providing businesses a chance to gain visibility while supporting a meaningful cause.

Harmony & Healing also provides several other services. The "News" section on their website offers updates and information on the organization's activities. The "Artists" section showcases professional musicians participating in the program and includes a sample of their work. Patients or loved ones can easily request a musical visit via the Request a Musical Visit service on the Harmony & Healing website.

Musicians who wish to participate can apply through the artist application form on the organization's website. For more information about Harmony & Healing, visit their website.

"Our annual fundraising concert is more than just an event; it's a celebration of music's unique ability to promote healing and happiness," said Victor. "We invite everyone to join us in supporting this cause and experiencing the joy that live music brings."

Tickets for the 4th Annual Fundraiser & Benefit Concert are available on the Harmony & Healing website. Supporters can also sign up for the charity's newsletter for updates on new initiatives and events. To learn more about the benefit concert or to donate, visit https://www.harmonyandhealing.org/benefit-concert/.

https://youtu.be/CWuWeRbe30c

Harmony & Healing, recognized for its commitment to transparency with the Guidestar Silver Transparency Badge 2022, is dedicated to using music to bring joy and comfort to those in need. Through events like the benefit concert, the organization continues to fulfill its mission to uplift spirits and create meaningful connections through live music.

