UPDATE - Aprea Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE) (“Aprea” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision oncology through synthetic lethality, today announced that Oren Gilad Ph.D, President and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver an in-person presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 9-11, 2024 in New York, NY. Details are as follows:



H.C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 10, 2024 Time: 9am ET Location: Holmes II, Lotte New York Palace Hotel Webcast: click here

The webcast will also be archived on Aprea’s corporate website.

Management are also available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. To request a meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About Aprea

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, focused on precision oncology through synthetic lethality. The Company’s lead program is ATRN-119, a clinical-stage small molecule ATR inhibitor in development for solid tumor indications. APR-1051, an oral, small molecule WEE1 inhibitor, recently entered the clinic. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.

The Company may use, and intends to use, its investor relations website at https://ir.aprea.com/ as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor Contact:

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contacts:

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., or David Schull

Russo Partners, LLC

Ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com

David.schull@russopartnersllc.com

(858) 717-2310