INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV); Investors with Losses Encouraged to Discuss Their Options with Counsel

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers or acquirers of publicly traded Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) (“Verve” or the “Company”) securities between August 9, 2022 and April 1, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”), charging the Company and certain senior executives with violations of the federal securities laws (collectively, “Defendants”).



Verve investors have until October 28, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Verve class action lawsuit.

If you purchased Verve securities between August 9, 2022 and April 1, 2024, and suffered substantial losses, and you wish to obtain additional information or serve as lead plaintiff in this lawsuit, you may submit your information and contact us here: https://dicellolevitt.com/securities/verve/.

You can also contact DiCello Levitt attorneys Brian O’Mara or Hani Farah by calling (888) 287-9005 or at investors@dicellolevitt.com. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice.

Case Allegations

Verve is a biotechnology company developing single-course gene editing medicines to treat cardiovascular disease. During the Class Period, Verve was conducting the Heart-1 Phase 1b clinical trial of VERVE-101, “a novel, investigational gene editing medicine . . . designed to be a single-course treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver to reduce disease-driving low-density lipoprotein cholesterol” (the “VERVE-101 Trial”).

The Verve lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false, or misleading statements about the Company’s VERVE-101 Trial and its proprietary lipid nanoparticle (“LNP”) delivery system. Specifically, Defendants did not fully disclose the specific reasons for which enrollment in the VERVE-101 Trial would be halted and overstated the potential of LNP delivery technology while omitting it could be inferior to other viral delivery methods.

The truth was revealed on April 2, 2024 when Verve announced it stopped the VERVE-101 Trial after an individual who had been dosed at 0.45 mg/kg of VERVE-101 suffered an adverse event caused by the LNP delivery technology.

On this news, Verve’s stock price dropped by $4.47, or 34.9%, to close at $8.32 per share on April 2, 2024.

About DiCello Levitt

At DiCello Levitt, we are dedicated to achieving justice for our clients through class action, business-to-business, public client, whistleblower, personal injury, civil and human rights, and mass tort litigation. Our lawyers are highly respected for their ability to litigate and win cases – whether by trial, settlement, or otherwise – for people who have suffered harm, global corporations that have sustained significant economic losses, and public clients seeking to protect their citizens’ rights and interests. Every day, we put our reputations – and our capital – on the line for our clients.

DiCello Levitt has achieved top recognition as Plaintiffs Firm of the Year and Trial Innovation Firm of the Year by the National Law Journal, in addition to its top-tier Chambers and Benchmark ratings. The New York Law Journal also recently recognized DiCello Levitt as a Distinguished Leader in trial innovation. For more information about the Firm, including recent trial victories and case resolutions, please visit www.dicellolevitt.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Media Contact

Amy Coker

4747 Executive Drive, Suite 240

San Diego, CA 92121

619-963-2426

investors@dicellolevitt.com