Analyst Reports Arbor Realty (ABR) Facing “A Wave Of Foreclosures” - Hagens Berman

Arbor Realty Trust is facing intensifying scrutiny as a series of damning reports and legal actions cast doubt on the company’s financial health and business practices.

The latest salvo came from activist short seller Viceroy Research on Sept. 3, 2024 in a report entitled “Arbor – Foreclosure Special.” In it, Viceroy concluded that “Arbor is facing a wave of foreclosures, as borrowers, unable to pay interest or deliver equity are walking away and handing Arbor their keys.”

In just one of multiple examples -- a foreclosure auction sale to an entity called Arbor SRV Circle at 1800 -- Viceroy noted that, while it is unclear whether Arbor SRVs are consolidated subsidiaries of Arbor, “[i]f they are then this is a damning indictment of their loan book: the only party willing to pay anything near the loan balance on the property is Arbor itself.”

Last month, on August 17, analyst Bashar Issa, published a report on Seeking Alpha predicting the multifamily lender will be unable to cover its dividend by year-end. Issa cited a ballooning payout ratio, shrinking balance sheet, and the potential impact of a Federal Reserve rate cut as key factors behind his bearish outlook. The analyst warned risk-averse investors to stay clear of Arbor.

These events follow closely on the heels of a series of blistering reports from Viceroy Research, which accused Arbor of misleading investors about the quality of its loan book and engaging in “window-dressing” to obscure financial troubles. In a report, released earlier in August, Viceroy pointed to a 10% surge in delinquent loans to $1 billion as evidence of the company’s deteriorating financial condition.

Arbor is also battling a class-action lawsuit alleging securities fraud. The suit, filed in late July, accuses the company of painting a misleadingly rosy picture of its business performance.

Investor concerns about Arbor’s financial health first emerged in Mar. 2023 when NINGI Research questioned the value of the company's real estate holdings, particularly its mobile home portfolio.

Then, in Dec. 2023, Viceroy released a report alleging widespread issues with the company's loan book.

Finally, on July 12, 2024, reports of a federal investigation into the company's lending practices broke.

Each of these revelations caused the price of Arbor shares to decline sharply.

These allegations have prompted prominent shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman to commence an investigation into potential securities fraud.

“We are investigating whether Arbor Realty may have misled investors about its financial health and the quality of its loan book,” said Reed Kathrein, a partner at Hagens Berman. “Investors deserve to know the truth about their investments, and we are committed to holding companies accountable.”

