INVESTOR ALERT:   Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM); Investors with Losses Encouraged to Discuss Their Options with Counsel

Case Allegations

Outset Medical is a medical technology company focused on transforming the dialysis experience. The Company’s flagship products, Tablo Hemodialysis System (the “Tablo System”), a dialysis machine, and TabloCart, an accessory to the Tablo System, are designed to simplify and reduce the costs of dialysis treatments.

The Outset Medical lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false or misleading statements concerning the Company’s business operations and revenue growth prospects, specifically those related to the Tablo System and TabloCart. For example, in July 2022, the Company announced the Tablo System received Section 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) “for use in patients with acute and/or chronic renal failure, with or without filtration, in an acute or chronic care facility” and “in the home.”

The truth began to emerge on July 7, 2023, when Outset Medical disclosed it had received a Warning Letter from the FDA asserting that the Company was marketing the TabloCart with prefiltration, which “requires prior 510(k) clearance” from the FDA that it did not have under its existing 510(k). On this news, the price of Outset Medical stock fell nearly 6%, according to the complaint.

Then, on August 2, 2023, Outset Medical announced it was pausing shipments of “TabloCart with Prefiltration Pending 510(k) Clearance.” On this news, the price of Outset Medical stock fell more than 10%.

On October 12, 2023, Outset Medical revealed disappointing third quarter 2023 and full year 2023 guidance, citing “a larger-than-expected impact in the field from the recent FDA warning letter.” On this news, the price of Outset Medical stock fell nearly 50%.

Finally, on August 7, 2024, Outset Medical released disappointing second quarter 2024 financial results and lowered its full year 2024 revenue guidance by $39 million, explaining the Company would take “clear steps to improve our execution” including “sales team and process restructuring[]”and would not meet its previous sales forecast of TabloCart. On this news, the price of Outset Medical stock fell nearly 69%.

