Woodward Appoints Ron Charles as Chief Human Resources Officer

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD), a leader in aerospace and industrial energy control solutions, today announced the appointment of Ron Charles as its Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective September 9. In this role, he will lead the company’s overall human resources function, including organizational capability, member experience, talent management, total rewards, and diversity, inclusion and belonging, as well as communications and brand. He will be instrumental in advancing Woodward’s efforts to build its talent powerhouse and create a great place to work. As an Executive Vice President and member of the Woodward Executive Leadership Team, Charles will report directly to the company’s CEO, Chip Blankenship.



Charles joins Woodward with over 25 years of experience in Human Resources. His most recent position was CHRO at Chemours, where he spent seven years in progressively senior roles. In this capacity, he achieved significant milestones in talent strategy and optimization, staffing, labor relations, HR operational excellence, and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture. Prior to this, Charles served as Vice President and HR Business Partner at Chemours, where he led initiatives in labor relations, culture, and talent strategies. His career also includes HR leadership roles at Phillips 66 and Albemarle Corporation.

“Ron has a strong track record leading high-performing global HR teams that have supported business objectives. I’m looking forward to having him on the leadership team as we continue to build our organizational capability and create a great place to work for current and future members,” said Woodward Chair and CEO, Chip Blankenship.

Charles has a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and an MBA in Human Resource Management from the University of North Texas. He is also involved in community initiatives and served on the Board for the Serviam Girls Academy in Delaware. He will be relocating to Fort Collins with his family.

