BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: SPAR Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGRP), Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (Nasdaq - FYBR), Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq - AUGX), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE - VGR)

SPAR Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGRP)

Under the terms of the agreement, SPAR Group will be acquired by Highwire Capital (“Highwire”) for $2.50 per share in cash upon completion of the proposed transaction. The investigation concerns whether the SPAR Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Highwire is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $3.12 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/spar-group-inc-nasdaq-sgrp/.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (Nasdaq - FYBR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Frontier Communications will be acquired by Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq - VZ) for $38.50 per share in cash upon completion of the proposed transaction. The transaction is valued at approximately $20 billion of enterprise value. The investigation concerns whether the Frontier Communications Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Verizon is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/frontier-communications-parent-inc-nasdaq-fybr/.

Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq - AUGX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Augmedix will be acquired by Commure, Inc. for $2.35 per share in cash upon completion of the proposed transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Augmedix Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Commure is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/augmedix-inc-nasdaq-augx-2/.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE - VGR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Vector Group will be acquired by JT Group for $15.00 per share in cash at closing, an equity value of approximately $2.4 billion. The investigation concerns whether Vector Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether JT Group is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/vector-group-ltd-nyse-vgr/.

