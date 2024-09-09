M2 Compliance Announces Platinum Sponsorship for LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference





Fort Lauderdale, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance (M2), a leading provider of regulatory compliance solutions, is excited to announce its participation as a Platinum sponsor at the upcoming LD Micro Main Event, scheduled for October 28-30, 2024, at the Luxe Sunset BLVD Hotel. This premier event brings together investors and emerging companies in the micro-cap space, offering a platform to showcase M2's growth in the industry and support of regulatory changes.



As a Platinum sponsor, M2 will highlight its growth and the upcoming changes regarding EDGAR Next as part of the SEC Modernization. 2024 has been a transformative year for M2 Compliance, marked by substantial growth and global expansion. M2 has increased its client base by over 25% and completed more than 100 registration transactions. We have expanded internationally with new offices in China, offering support for CSRC filings with comprehensive translation services. Additionally, our collaboration with Puerto Rico-based McGuire Services, LLC has enhanced our global capabilities and helped clients navigate emerging regulatory developments.

Attendees are invited to visit M2's booth, meet CEO David McGuire, enjoy M2's famous Garrett's popcorn, and explore the benefits of our services and review our UNLIMITED SEC FILINGS program, which streamlines the filing process through a fixed annual rate. We provide unparalleled service to meet your filing needs 24/7 globally.

We are excited to connect with industry professionals at the LD Micro Main Event and showcase how M2's compliance solutions can empower businesses to achieve their regulatory goals efficiently and effectively. For more information about the LD Micro Main Event conference, please visit www.ldmicro.com.

About M2 Compliance:

M2 has served the industry for over 14 years, representing more than 1,700 issuers and is a leading IPO transactional firm. Today, M2 is the 4th largest filing agency globally and has filed nearly 300,000 filings with the SEC. M2 changed the industry with the introduction of the UNLIMITED SEC FILINGS program for one annual fixed rate, reshaping billing practices across the industry. M2 continues to be the most disruptive, service-driven firm, with excellence throughout its process, representing clients 24/7 globally.

For more information, please contact:

David McGuire, CEO

M2 Compliance, LLC

501 East Las Olas Blvd., Suite 300

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Tel: (754) 243-5120

Fax: (754) 243-5135

www.m2compliance.com

Operated by McGuire Services, LLC, a Puerto Rico Organization

Attachment