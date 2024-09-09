Global Derma Roller Market Size To Worth USD 668.17 Million By 2033 | CAGR OF 8.22%

New York, United States , Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Derma Roller Market Size is to Grow from USD 303.14 Million in 2023 to USD 668.17 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.22% during the projected period.





A derma roller is a skin-needling device that has multiple tiny surgical needles in it. Derma roller needle lengths vary from 0.13 to 3 mm. The needles used in the microneedle secession process have a base diameter (thickness) of around 0.25 mm. A derma roller is a portable device used for microneedling that has hundreds of tiny needles inside of it for puncturing skin. The needles create microchannels, which are microscopic skin incisions used for transdermal drug administration, haircare, and skincare. The necessity for non-invasive cosmetic procedures and the expanding public interest in skincare products have led to the industry's significant growth and appeal in recent years. However, one of the key reasons driving the derma rollers market's rise is the growing demand for cosmetics among middle-aged women. Growing customer awareness of beauty, an aging population, and expanding knowledge of the advantages of derma rollers for skin and hair are some key factors propelling the derma roller market. The derma roller needles have the potential to create significant skin irritation due to their microscopically breaking the skin.

Global Derma Roller Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Size (0.25 mm, 0.5 mm, 1 mm, 1.5 mm, and Above 1.5mm), By Application (Haircare and Skincare), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Drugstore & Pharmacy, Online, and Others), By End-use (Commercial and At-Home), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The 0.5 mm segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the derma roller market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the size, the derma roller market is divided into 0.25 mm, 0.5 mm, 1 mm, 1.5 mm, and above 1.5mm. Among these, the 0.5 mm segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the derma roller market during the projected timeframe. The 0.5mm derma roller is used for skin care procedures such as fine line and wrinkle reduction and mild scar reduction. Its minimal size allows for light skin penetration and makes it a convenient at-home skincare option for customers looking for effective yet non-invasive solutions. The importance of these products is seen in the inclusion of 0.5 mm derma rollers in at-home microneedling packages offered by firms such as Beauty Bio.

The haircare segment holds the highest market share of the derma roller market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the derma roller market is divided into haircare and skincare. Among these, the haircare segment holds the highest market share of the derma roller market during the projected timeframe. This dominance is because derma rolling is an affordable and simple at-home remedy for hair loss. Hair growth serum absorption and blood flow are two ways that haircare derma rollers are meant to encourage hair development. A derma roller can be used to cure beard, scalp, or skin hair loss.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment is expected to hold a significant market share of the derma roller during the projected timeframe.

Based on the distribution channel, the derma roller market is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty store, drugstore & pharmacy, online, and others. Among these, the supermarket/hypermarket segment is expected to hold a significant market share of the derma roller market during the projected timeframe. The most significant change in this field is the increased availability of skincare products through traditional retail channels, which expands their market, range. This industry is driven by convenience because consumers can purchase derma rollers in addition to their regular purchases.

The commercial segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of the derma roller during the projected timeframe.

Based on the end-use, the derma roller market is divided into commercial and at-home. Among these, the commercial segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of the derma roller market during the projected timeframe. This market domination is due to its widespread use in formal environments like dermatology clinics, spas, and beauty salons. Demand in this industry is mostly driven by the expanding use of microneedling as a professional therapy, which is frequently marketed as a non-invasive alternative to more extensive procedures.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the derma roller market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the derma roller market over the forecast period. In North America, there has been a noticeable growth in the market for derma rollers. Because of the various factors that are contributing to this emerging trend, it is a crucial region for manufacturers and retailers in the industry. One of the primary reasons for the rising demand for derma rollers across the continent is the booming skincare industry in North America. As people in North America grow more conscious of the condition and appearance of their skin, there is a growing demand for innovative and effective skincare products and treatments. Because dermal rollers can produce more collagen, reduce the signs of aging, and improve the general texture of the skin, they have grown in popularity.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the derma roller market during the projected timeframe. This domination is due to more local clients prioritizing skincare and seeking out non-invasive treatments for a variety of skin conditions. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing phenomenal growth in the sector because of growing disposable income, growing beauty consciousness, and the appealing nature of K-beauty trends. Leading trends are found in countries including South Korea and Japan, where derma rollers and other devices are used as part of skincare regimes.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key vendors in Global Derma Roller Market Dermaroller GmbH, 4T Medical, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (RHYZ), Awilke Biotech Co, Ltd., Prosper Beauty, C Cube Advanced Technologies, Dr. Dermacare, Daejong Medical Co Ltd., Claster LLC Linduray Skincare, Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd., Mars by GHC, NEA BRANDS LLC, Sdara Skincare, BeautyBio Inc., and Others Key Vendors

Recent Developments

In July 2024, Dermaroller launched the New Natural Line, a new range of products designed to enhance the health of skin using natural ingredients. This line of cleansers, acids, and serums is designed to complement skincare routines and promote healthy, radiant skin.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the derma roller market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Derma Roller Market, By Size

0.25 mm

0.5 mm

1 mm

1.5 mm

Above 1.5 mm

Global Derma Roller Market, By Application

Haircare

Skincare

Global Derma Roller Market, By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Store

Drugstore & Pharmacy

Online

Others

Global Derma Roller Market, By End-use

Commercial

At-Home

Global Derma Roller Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



