ARRAY Technologies Developing Industry-Leading 77-Degree Stow for Enhanced Hail Protection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the “Company”), a global leader in utility-scale solar tracking, is proud to announce the development of 77-degree stow capabilities for its tracker systems, the steepest stow angle for protective hail stow on the planet. This advanced tracker will offer unprecedented flexibility and protection from both hail and wind, further solidifying ARRAY’s leadership in extreme weather solutions for the solar industry.

As the solar industry and insurance partners increasingly require risk management strategies due to the rising frequency of multi-million-dollar hail damage, the need for reliable and effective hail mitigation has never been greater. ARRAY is responding to this challenge with a high-tilt angle stow position, designed to move modules to a high-angle position prior to a hail event, significantly reducing the risk of damage.

“Array continues to invest in new technology in the name of preparation, ensuring that our trackers are built to thrive in any weather, through any disruption, while remaining cost-effective for our customers,” said Kevin G. Hostetler, chief executive officer of ARRAY. “This solution is a testament to ARRAY’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technologies that address the real-world challenges confronting solar energy producers. The high-tilt tracker, like the Hail Alert Response and SkyLink system, is not just a step forward in safeguarding solar investments; it’s a leap toward a more reliable and sustainable future.”

Based on the proven ARRAY DuraTrack design and enhanced by the ARRAY SmarTrack Hail Alert Response software protocol, this new high tilt tracker is a critical part of the company’s ongoing efforts to improve the resilience and efficiency of solar energy systems in hail-prone regions. Earlier this year, ARRAY launched its Hail Alert Response software and SkyLink tracker system and released a study confirming the efficacy of its patented passive wind stow. The high-tilt tracker is the latest data-backed product to safeguard solar panels in the most severe and unpredictable conditions.

Key Features and Availability



77-Degree Stow Capability: The new steep angle hail tracker will feature a high-tilt angle stow in either direction, regardless of wind speed or direction, offering superior hail and wind protection. This angle offers all the advantages of passive wind stow, including up to 5% energy gain compared to active stow trackers.

The new steep angle hail tracker will feature a high-tilt angle stow in either direction, regardless of wind speed or direction, offering superior hail and wind protection. This angle offers all the advantages of passive wind stow, including up to 5% energy gain compared to active stow trackers. Integrated Hail Mitigation: Combining high-angle hail stow with ARRAY’s Hail Alert Response and Passive Wind Stow capabilities, this tracker is designed to mitigate hail risk proactively and reactively.

Combining high-angle hail stow with ARRAY’s Hail Alert Response and Passive Wind Stow capabilities, this tracker is designed to mitigate hail risk proactively and reactively. Durability Enhancements: Updates, including a new bearing housing, larger gear rack, and an advanced damper, will allow for a steeper angle hard stop, enhancing the system’s resilience in severe hail conditions.

Updates, including a new bearing housing, larger gear rack, and an advanced damper, will allow for a steeper angle hard stop, enhancing the system’s resilience in severe hail conditions. Availability: Expected to be available for first shipments in early 2026.



About ARRAY

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global renewable energy company and provider of utility-scale solar tracking technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission, and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.

