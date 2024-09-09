CloudReplica celebrating 15 years of innovation

HOUSTON, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 8th, 2009 CloudReplica was born on a hot sunny day in Houston TX.



Fifteen years ago, CloudReplica pioneered one of the industry’s very first technology ‘as-a-service” offerings which has helped lead the way for what has become one of the most prolific trends in computing adoption, advancement, and growth in modern time.

“We are proud of our accomplishments but are really celebrating our birthday as an important milestone in our company’s history,” said Bob Skiba, founder and President. “Staying focused on your core strengths while remaining nimble enough to adapt to market changes is not always an easy road to travel,” added Skiba.

“If you think back to computing 15 years ago we were operating in a very different world,” said Hendrik Kleine, VP Technical Services. “The world as we know it has changed and we are proud to have crafted a strategic role in the evolution of what we now know as Cloud,” added Kleine.

About CloudReplica

Since its inception in mid-2009 as one of the early movers in cloud service offerings, CloudReplica set a precedent with its groundbreaking approach to full server system state failover to the cloud. This was not just a leap forward in technology; it was a revolution that redefined data security, availability, and recovery across many industries.



With a service reach extending to more than 14 countries and partnerships with some of the largest companies in the energy sector including SLB, Exxon, Chevron, PETRONAS, and BP—CloudReplica's influence is both global and profound. Yet, despite its expansive reach, the focus remains unwavering: to serve the unique needs of each customer, fostering digital transformation journeys that are not just successful but also sustainable.



More information is available on each company’s website - www.CloudReplica.com or by sending email to info@cloudreplica.com.



